Humana partners with Disabled American Veterans for the sixth year

ERLANGER, Ky., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has announced its continued partnership with Humana, one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. The relationship builds on Humana’s long-standing commitment to supporting veterans and expands its investment in organizations that provide critical programs and services for veterans and their families.

Humana works to help people achieve their best health by partnering with communities, veterans service organizations, providers and clinicians to address challenges such as hunger, homelessness, financial strain, transportation barriers and loneliness—all factors that can impact veteran well-being. The company is committed to ensuring veterans and their families—regardless of age, race or gender—have access to the care they need, including those from both urban and rural communities.

“Humana is honored to continue our meaningful relationship with DAV and remains dedicated to supporting and advocating for the veteran community,” said Cara Brown, Humana’s Director of Key Relationships. “DAV’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those who served aligns deeply with our values. Together we’re expanding the resources, access, and care veterans deserve. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and energized by what we will continue to build alongside DAV in the years ahead.”

“DAV is honored and delighted to renew our partnership with such a prominent health care leader as Humana,” said DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “This is the sixth consecutive year that they have chosen to invest in our mission and provide quality resources to those we serve.”

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives by ensuring access to earned benefits and services. Each year, DAV assists more than 1 million veterans and their families in accessing benefits such as health care, disability compensation, employment resources and transportation.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.