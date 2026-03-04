Los Angeles Orthodontist McComb Orthodontics Reaches 5,000 Invisalign Cases, Earns Sapphire Status

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invisalign provider McComb Orthodontics , a specialty orthodontic practice with clinics in West Hollywood and Culver City, has reached Sapphire status, Invisalign’s highest designation and a tier reserved for the top 0.5 percent of Invisalign providers nationwide.

The orthodontics practice is the largest Invisalign provider in California and the fifth-largest in the United States.

Align Technology classifies Invisalign providers using a seven-tier system based on patient case volume. The tiers ascend from Silver to Gold, Pearl, Platinum, Diamond and Blue Diamond before reaching Sapphire, the program’s highest level, reached only by the nation’s most experienced Invisalign providers. The full tier structure is visible on Invisalign’s Find a Doctor directory. According to Align Technology’s published description, the tiers reflect the number of clear aligner treatments prescribed by a provider.

The milestone comes as global demand for clear aligner therapy continues to accelerate. Align Technology reported record clear aligner shipments of 2.6 million cases worldwide in fiscal 2025, with teen and pediatric cases rising 13 percent year over year, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release. The company surpassed 22 million Invisalign patients treated globally and now counts more than 295,000 active Invisalign-trained doctors.

Ryan McComb, DMD, MS, the Harvard-trained orthodontist who founded McComb Orthodontics, said the clinic’s 5,000 completed Invisalign cases represent more than a decade of specialization in clear aligner therapy for children, teens and adults across its two Los Angeles clinics.

Dr. McComb earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Harvard University before completing a three-year orthodontic residency and Master of Science in Oral Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he received specialty training in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. His clinical focus includes Invisalign treatment, braces, surgical orthodontics and craniofacial treatment planning.

The question of whether orthodontics experience translates to better outcomes is well established in healthcare literature. A systematic review published in the Annals of Internal Medicine ( Halm et al., 2002 ) examined 135 studies and found higher provider volume associated with better outcomes in roughly 70 percent of the research. A subsequent analysis in Health Policy ( Vonlanthen et al.) confirmed the relationship across specialties, supporting what researchers termed the “practice-makes-perfect hypothesis,” the principle that accumulated experience improves precision and the ability to manage complex Invisalign cases.

“Parents ask me how they should choose an orthodontist,” Dr. McComb said. “I tell them to look at reviews to understand the patient experience, then look at credentials and case volume to understand clinical expertise.”

Dr. McComb’s research background includes published work on craniofacial anatomy and orthognathic surgery outcomes, including studies examining three-dimensional mapping of the human skull and predictors of velopharyngeal insufficiency in cleft patients undergoing maxillary advancement surgery. His academic work has received recognition from several professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists and the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society.

His honors include the Forestadent USA Orthodontic Resident Scholarship, the American Association of Orthodontists Biomedical Research Award and the Pierre Fauchard Academy Foundation Scholarship.

McComb Orthodontics maintains five-star average ratings across its Google Business profiles for both its Culver City and West Hollywood locations. The practice provides Invisalign treatment, braces and early orthodontic evaluations for children beginning at age seven, consistent with clinical guidelines from the American Association of Orthodontists.

“Five thousand cases means we’ve seen nearly every scenario Invisalign can address — simple spacing, complex bite correction, pediatric growth guidance and adult retreatment,” Dr. McComb said. “That depth of experience helps us plan treatment with precision. But the number of cases isn’t the point. Each one represents an Angeleno who trusted us with their care.”

