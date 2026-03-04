JLC LIVE Returns to Providence with Enhanced Demonstrations and Building Clinics, Strengthening the Residential Construction Sector through Education

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ JLC LIVE returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center from March 26-28, with exhibits open March 27-28. As the premier regional trade event for residential construction for over 30 years, JLC LIVE introduces a new lineup of clinics and expert-led education, serving as a definitive resource for residential builders, contractors, architects, and the broader construction community.

Leading Names in the Exhibit Hall

JLC LIVE will feature over 250 leading brands showcasing products across exterior building, high performance, and structural building categories. Notable exhibitors include Andersen Windows & Doors, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Bosch Power Tools, CertainTeed LLC, GAF, Huber Engineered Woods, LP Building Solutions, Pella Windows & Doors, Simpson Strong-Tie, and many others.





New Expert-Led Live Demos and Clinics

The show floor will host specialized clinics, including the Ultimate Framing Experience, Roofing Clinic, High-Performance Clinic, Mechanical for General Contractors, Decks Clinic, Building Tech Clinic, Drywall Clinic, and Trim Carpentry Clinic.

“The Ultimate Framing Experience,” led by Mike Sloggatt and presented by Ryan Smith, Billy Dillon, Joe Canning, and Nielsen Crist, is an immersive educational journey that covers everything from fundamental framing concepts to more architecturally advanced scenarios. Conducted by industry leaders Mike Sloggatt, Ryan Smith, Billy Dillon, Joe Canning, and Nielsen Crist, this multi-part demonstration dissects and simplifies the mathematical and structural principles behind framing methods that stand the test of time.

“Mechanical for GCs Clinic: Completely Revamped” presented by Ross Trethewey, P.E., M. Eng, and Eric Aune is a new format of the essential training featuring two of the industry’s most respected experts. Ross Trethewey, a renowned mechanical engineering expert, and Eric Aune, a master plumber and mechanical contractor, will lead an educational series that reveals how properly designed and installed mechanical systems form the backbone of high-performance homes. Designed specifically for general contractors, the session will showcase practical techniques for integrating HVAC, hot water, and plumbing systems that enhance both comfort and efficiency. Participants will learn coordination strategies that prevent costly callbacks and help deliver the kind of performance that can set projects apart.





Introduction of the Tool Zones

The new Tool Zones, powered by Marathon Tool and material sponsor Skudo 6, will showcase sought-after tools for attendees to experience firsthand before making purchasing decisions. Participating brands include Bosch Power Tools, FLEX Power Tools, Martinez Tool Company, Milwaukee Tool, DeWALT, and Mafell.





Latino Pro Night at JLC LIVE

Informa Markets, in collaboration with The Latino Builders Show, presents Latino Pro Night at JLC LIVE, a dedicated evening celebrating and supporting the Hispanic construction community. This exclusive networking event invites Latino construction professionals to connect, share experiences, and build relationships that elevate businesses. Hosted in partnership with JLC LIVE and David Parraguirre, a master carpenter and leader in the Latino construction community, the event will take place Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Exchange Bar, 3rd Level, Rhode Island Convention Center.

Event Highlights:

Pre-event access to JLC LIVE

Networking opportunities with Latino construction professionals

Tool and technique demonstrations





Empowering Connections at JLC LIVE

"JLC LIVE is committed to creating spaces where residential construction professionals can come together to share knowledge, build relationships, and grow as a community,” shares Sue Pino, Show Director of JLC LIVE. “By introducing new opportunities for connection, we aim to support attendees in accessing the most up-to-date information and insights from our experts, who continually refine their skills each year to deliver the highest quality education. These efforts ensure JLC LIVE remains a vital resource for advancing professional development and driving innovation in residential construction.”

Additional Events

Women in Construction Roundtables

The Women in Construction Roundtables are tailored to support and empower women professionals in the construction industry. These sessions are designed to create meaningful spaces for authentic connections, the exchange of insights, and the development of lasting professional relationships. The roundtables will address the unique challenges faced by women in the field while celebrating the rewards of working in this dynamic industry.

Date: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Location: OMNI - Narragansett C





Welcome Party

The JLC LIVE Welcome Party, this year at a new location, The Strand Theater, a historic live music venue, will take place immediately following the first day of exhibits. This event offers an evening of networking and entertainment, featuring refreshments, snacks, and opportunities to win tools and prizes donated by exhibitors. Attendees are encouraged to participate in raffles and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Date: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Location: The Strand Ballroom, 79 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903





A Welcome Party ticket is required for entry and participation in the tool giveaway. Tickets will be printed with attendee badges and must be presented to enter the event and raffles.

Registration is still open, to attend please visit www.jlclive.com.

