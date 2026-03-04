Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Colorado

DENVER, CO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Colorado:

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA), serving grades K–12

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), serving grades 4–12

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS), an alternative-education school serving grades 9–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Colorado academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Colorado-licensed teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce, and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business, marketing, criminal justice, hospitality, engineering, IT and construction

Advanced coursework, honors, and dual credit options (where available)

Credit recovery and alternative-education opportunities for students needing additional support (PPOS)

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Student clubs, activities, and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

CPA – https://cpa.k12.com/

CODCA – https://codca.k12.com/

PPOS – https://ppos.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Colorado? Yes. Colorado Preparatory Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, and Pikes Peak Online School are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Colorado.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Colorado-licensed teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Colorado, includes business, marketing, criminal justice, hospitality, engineering, IT and construction.



Are online public schools accredited? CODCA, CPA, and PPOS are public schools authorized in Colorado. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Colorado.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities, and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Colorado? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Colorado Preparatory Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, and Pikes Peak Online School is now open. Families interested in online public school in Colorado can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Colorado. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, CPA provides an engaging online curriculum taught by Colorado-licensed teachers and offers college and career preparation opportunities. Learn more at cpa.k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 4–12 throughout Colorado. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, CODCA combines teacher-led instruction with academic support to help students succeed in a structured online environment. Learn more at codca.k12.com.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is a tuition-free, full-time online public alternative education school serving students in grades 9–12 throughout Colorado. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, PPOS offers individualized academic pathways and support to help students stay on track toward graduation. Learn more at ppos.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.