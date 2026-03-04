CPS Announces $50.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of a $50.0 million securitization of residual interests from previously issued securitizations.

In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $50.0 million of asset-backed notes secured by an 80% interest in a CPS majority owned affiliate (“MOA”) that owns the residual interests in four CPS securitizations issued from January 2025 through October 2025. The coupon on the notes is 8.75%.

The MOA interest includes 80% of the amounts on deposit in the underlying spread accounts for each related securitization and 80% of the over-collateralization of each related securitization, which is the difference between the outstanding principal balance of the related receivables less the outstanding principal balance of the notes associated with the securitization. On each monthly payment date, the notes will be paid interest at the coupon rate and, if necessary, a principal payment to maintain a specified minimum collateral ratio.

The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All of such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

