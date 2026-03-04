Manhattan Construction Accident Lawyer Steven Louros Publishes New Resource Explaining New York Labor Law §240 Scaffold Law Protections for Injured Workers

New York, NY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Steven Louros, a Manhattan-based personal injury firm serving construction workers across all five boroughs and Long Island, has published a new legal resource explaining New York Labor Law §240, commonly known as the Scaffold Law. The comprehensive guide is designed to help injured construction workers, their families, and advocates understand the powerful protections available under one of the strongest worker safety statutes in the country.

Read the resource here: New York Labor Law §240 Scaffold Law Explained | NYC Construction Accident Lawyer

The resource covers key topics including:

What New York’s Scaffold Law §240 is and how it creates strict liability for property owners and general contractors who fail to provide proper safety devices at elevated work sites

How strict liability under the Scaffold Law differs from standard negligence claims, meaning injured workers do not need to prove fault when proper safety equipment was not provided or failed

Which workers are covered under Labor Law §240, including construction workers, demolition workers, roofers, painters, window washers, and renovation crews working throughout NYC

Common scaffold law accident scenarios in New York City, such as falls from scaffolds on Manhattan high-rises, ladder falls at Brooklyn construction sites, roof falls in Queens and the Bronx, and injuries from falling tools or debris

Who can be held legally responsible in a Scaffold Law case, including property owners, general contractors, and construction managers with site safety authority

The types of compensation available to injured workers, including medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, permanent disability, and wrongful death damages

Construction site accidents remain a leading cause of serious injury and death in New York City. With scaffolding, ladders, hoists, and high-rise work present on job sites across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, the Scaffold Law plays a critical role in holding property owners and contractors accountable when safety measures fall short. The law creates a heightened duty of care that goes beyond standard negligence, recognizing the inherent dangers workers face at elevation.

“Construction workers put their lives on the line every day building New York City, and too many of them are seriously injured because property owners and contractors cut corners on safety,” said Steven Louros, Esq., founder of the Law Office of Steven Louros. “We published this resource because workers and their families deserve to understand the protections the law provides. Labor Law §240 exists specifically to hold responsible parties accountable when they fail to keep workers safe at elevated heights. If you or someone you love has been injured on a NYC construction site, you should not have to navigate the legal process alone.”

The Law Office of Steven Louros is committed to serving New York City’s diverse construction workforce. The firm provides multilingual legal support in English, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, and Spanish, ensuring that language barriers do not prevent injured workers from accessing the legal help they need. The resource is also available in multiple languages on the firm’s website.

Construction workers who have been injured on a NYC job site are encouraged to contact the Law Office of Steven Louros for a free consultation. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no fees unless they win their case. Call (212) 481-5275 or visit louroslawny.com to schedule a consultation.

###

About the Law Office of Steven Louros



Law Office of Steven Louros

The Law Office of Steven Louros is a Manhattan-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing injured workers and accident victims across New York City. With offices in Manhattan, Flushing, Brooklyn, and Long Island, the firm handles construction accident cases, scaffold law claims, slip and fall injuries, auto accidents, work-related injuries, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. The firm is recognized for its multilingual legal services in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, and Spanish, serving the diverse communities of NYC. Steven Louros, Esq. and his team are committed to fighting for maximum compensation for every client.

Media Contact:

Law Office of Steven Louros

1261 Broadway, Suite 507, New York, NY 10001

Phone: (212) 481-5275

Website: https://louroslawny.com

Attachment