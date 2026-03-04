Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Boost Services, Offers $19 AC Inspection

Las Vegas, NV , March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, located at 3085 E Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120, announces expanded air conditioning services across the Las Vegas Valley, reinforcing its role as a trusted local provider of AC repair and services in Las Vegas.

As the contributor of this release, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning shares details of its latest service initiatives, including a limited-time $19 AC Inspection and a streamlined online booking option available directly through its Google Business Listing.



Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

With summer temperatures in Southern Nevada regularly reaching triple digits, fast and reliable cooling support remains essential for homeowners and businesses. Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has responded by scaling its AC repair services in Las Vegas, with its capabilities to meet seasonal demand. The company’s licensed technicians handle everything from emergency breakdowns and refrigerant leaks to compressor issues, thermostat malfunctions, and full system diagnostics. By offering a $19 AC Inspection, the company makes preventive maintenance more accessible, helping property owners identify small concerns before they lead to costly repairs.

The newly introduced online booking feature simplifies scheduling by allowing customers to request appointments directly from the company’s Google Business Listing. This tool eliminates the need for extended phone calls and provides a convenient way for clients to secure AC service at any time of day. By integrating digital scheduling with its existing customer support system, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning enhances response times while maintaining personal service standards.

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning serves Las Vegas and the surrounding communities throughout Clark County. Its local expertise allows the team to understand the climate challenges unique to the desert environment, including dust accumulation, airflow restrictions, and heavy system usage during peak heat months. The company prioritizes punctual arrivals, transparent pricing, and clear communication throughout every project.

Customers searching online for AC repair in Las Vegas often look for speed and reliability. Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning stands out by combining same-day service availability with trained professionals who stay current on evolving cooling technologies. From traditional central air systems to modern high-efficiency units, the company works with leading equipment brands and adheres to industry standards for safety and performance.

In addition to air conditioning services, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning provides plumbing repairs, water heater installation, leak detection, drain cleaning, and heating services. This integrated approach allows customers to rely on one trusted provider for multiple property needs.

The $19 AC Inspection promotion reflects the company’s proactive stance on maintenance. Regular inspections help extend system lifespan, improve airflow, and maintain energy efficiency. During each inspection, technicians assess coils, filters, electrical components, refrigerant levels, and overall system operation. This evaluation supports better performance and reduces the likelihood of unexpected system failures during high-demand months.

Homeowners and business owners seeking reliable cooling solutions can schedule service or learn more about available options by visiting https://www.eliteheatingandacrepair.com/ and booking directly online today.

About Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a Las Vegas-based service provider offering air conditioning, heating, and plumbing solutions for residential and commercial properties. The company delivers repair, installation, and maintenance services throughout Clark County.

###

Media Contact

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

3085 E Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 263-2665

https://www.eliteheatingandacrepair.com/

Attachment