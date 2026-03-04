Baltic Horizon Fund announces results of the public offering

The offering of new Baltic Horizon Fund units ended on 3 March 2026 at 16:00 (EET). The offering was directed only to existing investors, and the proceeds will be used to deleverage Baltic Horizon Fund’s portfolio and/or for asset enhancement expenditures.

As a result of the offering, a total of 83,013,636 new units will be issued, corresponding to approximately EUR 12.3 million in proceeds.

The units were allocated to existing investors based on the allocation principles communicated in the offering announcement on 17 February 2026 and the information document disclosed for the offering.

“We are grateful to all unitholders who participated in this public offering. With this new capital the fund will have the liquidity to proceed with the turnaround, as well as substantially reduce its most expensive debt”, commented Tarmo Karotam, Fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund.

The fund manager will apply for all new units to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Tallinn.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

