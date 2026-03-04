Transaction in Own Shares

04 March 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid



Lowest price paid



Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency 04/03/2026 612,986 31.0000 30.5000 30.7326 LSE GBP 04/03/2026 267,813 30.9950 30.5000 30.7345 Chi-X (CXE)



GBP 04/03/2026 98,451 30.9950 30.5000 30.7407 BATS (BXE)



GBP 04/03/2026 571,906 35.6800 35.1150 35.3727 XAMS EUR 04/03/2026 339,319 35.6800 35.1200 35.3700 CBOE DXE EUR 04/03/2026 59,271 35.6300 35.1200 35.3901 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

Attachment