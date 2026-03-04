Where Heritage Meets Health: Connecting Culture and Nutrition to Fight Diabetes

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Meals served at home can carry significant meaning, including community and connection centered around flavorful dishes. They can also represent an opportunity to encourage good nutrition, particularly for those at heightened risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes.





With Hispanic adults 66% more likely to have diagnosed diabetes than non-Hispanic white adults, according to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Avocados From Mexico is committed to providing culturally relevant, empowering resources. In collaboration with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and chef Pati Jinich, the No. 1-selling avocado brand in the U.S. is showcasing the vibrant intersection of nutritious food and rich family traditions with a special collection of recipes.

“I grew up in a Mexican household where food was our love language – but there was also stigma and very little guidance around diabetes,” Jinich said. “When my aunt, and later my mom, were diagnosed, it took time to understand what healthy eating could look like for them. That’s why this partnership means so much to me. Our culture and our food are not the problem – they’re part of the solution. Traditional ingredients like avocados can deliver both flavor and wellness, while giving families the resources mine didn’t have. That’s incredibly meaningful.”

Classic avocado flavor can enhance some of the most delicious, diabetes-friendly dishes on your menu, such as Jinich’s Lime-Rubbed Chicken Avocado Tacos with Corn Guacamole. Created to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in the Hispanic community, this recipe is powered by the good fats and zero-sugar goodness of Avocados From Mexico.

While honoring heritage and health, you don’t have to sacrifice the flavors your family loves. The heart of Hispanic culture – its food – can also be the key to a healthier future.

To take the 60-second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test and find more diabetes-friendly recipes, which each meet the nutritional guidelines of the ADA, visit avocadosfrommexico.com/health.





Lime-Rubbed Chicken Avocado Tacos with Corn Guacamole

Recipe courtesy of Pati Jinich on behalf of Avocados From Mexico

Servings: 8

Chicken:

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice 1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, or 1/4 teaspoon dried 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts corn or safflower oil

Corn Guacamole:

1 jalapeno chile, roasted and chopped, or to taste 2 garlic cloves, skin on 2 large ripe Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and diced 3/4 cup corn kernels shaved from corn, or cooked from thawed 3/4 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or chopped 1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice 3/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or to taste

Tacos:

16 corn tortillas

To make chicken: In bowl, mix lime juice with olive oil, salt, ground pepper and rosemary. Pour on top of chicken in container. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 12 hours.

Heat medium-sized saute or grill pan over medium-high heat. Add corn or safflower oil; once hot but not smoking, add chicken. Saute until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Remove from pan; place on chopping board to cool. When cool enough to handle, slice into diagonal strips about 1/2-inch wide.

To make corn guacamole: Place jalapeno and garlic cloves in small baking dish under broiler 6-9 minutes, or until completely cooked through, soft and skin is charred. Once cool enough to handle, peel garlic and mince along with chiles.

Place diced avocado in mixing bowl. Add charred and minced garlic and jalapenos, gently tossing together. Incorporate corn and tomatoes. Squeeze lime juice on top and sprinkle with salt. Mix together.

To assemble tacos: In hot skillet or comal set over medium-low heat, heat tortillas about 1 minute per side.

Place tortillas in tortilla warmer or wrap in clean kitchen towel or cloth napkin. Serve with guacamole and chicken.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15472513-4334-42a4-aa20-ebe3575b689a