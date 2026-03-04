[Latest] Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.45 Billion by 2035 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin,TX,USA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Single Species Detection, Multi-Species Detection, Microscopy, Light Microscopy, Fluorescence Microscopy, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Conventional PCR, Real-Time PCR, LAMP (Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification), Other Technologies), By Product Type (Diagnostic Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Malaria Diagnostics Market was valued at approximately USD 0.90 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1.45 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Market Size and Growth

The malaria diagnostics market size in the world is estimated at USD 0.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow further by USD 0.95 billion in 2026 to about USD 1.45 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2026 and 2035.

Malaria Diagnostics Market Revenue and Trends

Malaria diagnostics around the world include quick tests (RDTs), microscope examinations, and molecular tests like PCR to find Plasmodium parasites in areas where malaria is common and help in getting rid of it. The malaria diagnostics market is becoming increasingly competitive worldwide due to the continued high rate of malaria in tropical areas, increased government and non-governmental funding for malaria control programs, the need for point-of-care testing, and the availability of improved, affordable RDTs and molecular technologies in healthcare systems worldwide.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Malaria Diagnostics market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Malaria Diagnostics market forward?

What are the Malaria Diagnostics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Malaria Diagnostics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Malaria Diagnostics and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the malaria diagnostics market?

The current heavy malaria burden especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where more than 90 percent of the burden is observed, and the problem of climate change, migration, and drug resistance have increased the demand for accurate and fast diagnostic products. Reports by WHO indicate that hundreds of millions of cases are still experienced every year and early diagnoses are vital in minimizing mortality. The increased global eradication efforts have led to a focus on mass testing in endemic regions, community health, and surveillance to prevent outbreaks.

Technological advancements have provided very sensitive RDTs, artificial intelligence-assisted microscopy, handheld PCR devices, and multiplex assays to enhance detection rates, comfort of use in distant locations and specificity. Other motivators are increased funding internationally by organisations such as the Global Fund, increased awareness of early diagnosis, better access to health care in rural settings and government sponsored screening and eradication efforts in the highly endemic as well as the low-transmission areas.

Browse the full “Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Single Species Detection, Multi-Species Detection, Microscopy, Light Microscopy, Fluorescence Microscopy, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Conventional PCR, Real-Time PCR, LAMP (Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification), Other Technologies), By Product Type (Diagnostic Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/malaria-diagnostics-market/

Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) held the largest portion of the malaria diagnostics market because they can quickly detect and identify SARS-like antigens, can be used in the field, and require little training and equipment. These tests are essential for early case detection in the community and for managing resources in a limited setting, and they are significantly influenced by technological advancements in ultra-sensitive and multiplex RDT, which health workers widely consider crucial for scaling up testing and achieving WHO elimination targets.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share is occupied by the public health programs and the NGO procurement channels which are the main distribution center of bulk supplies, subsidized kits, and integrated malaria control programs. As they offer training, quality assurance, and logistical support for national programs controlling high-burden endemic regions, these channels are more preferable for governments and international organizations that need to conduct the deployment of diagnostic strategies on a large scale.

Regional Insights

The Middle East and Africa have dominated the world malaria diagnostics market with the largest disease burden, which is concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, strong international investments, and the extensive use of RDTs to test the community. The area enjoys favorable collaboration with WHO and the World Fund, well-developed surveillance systems, and continuous elimination endeavors in certain countries that keep demand and innovation going.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region has experienced the greatest growth in the malaria diagnostics market due to the high number of cases in countries such as India and Indonesia, increasing elimination activities, urbanization that poses a threat of transmission, and the development of healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of advanced RDTs and molecular tools in countries in Southeast Asia is at an increased rate, facilitated by the increased national investments, public awareness, and government-sponsored malaria control interventions. Economic growth and the integration of digital healthcare also bolster market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Report Scope

Recent Developments

In September 2024: QIAGEN expanded its partnership with Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz to launch an advanced PCR-based molecular screening platform for detecting malaria alongside HIV, Hepatitis B and C in endemic regions. (Source: QIAGEN)

List of the prominent players in the Malaria Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Access Bio Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineers

Others

The Malaria Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) Single Species Detection Multi-Species Detection

Microscopy Light Microscopy Fluorescence Microscopy

Molecular Diagnostic Tests Conventional PCR Real-Time PCR LAMP (Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification)

Other Technologies

By Product Type

Diagnostic Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

