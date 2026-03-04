Clean Group Achieves Top Commercial Cleaning Recognition in Sydney Through Triple ISO Certification and Eco-Friendly Practices

SYDNEY, NSW, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYDNEY, NSW - March 04, 2026 - -

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning has been recognized as Sydney's leading commercial cleaning provider for 2026 by Kinross Research, marking a significant milestone for the family-owned company that has served the Greater Sydney area for over 25 years. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to environmental sustainability through 100 percent eco-friendly practices and triple ISO certifications.

The distinction comes as businesses across Sydney increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and regulatory compliance in their operational decisions. Clean Group's innovative approach combines non-toxic, GECA-certified products with advanced waste management protocols, enabling clients to achieve NABERS sustainability ratings while maintaining pristine workplace environments.

"This recognition validates our long-standing commitment to transforming commercial spaces into healthier, greener environments," said Stephen Matthews of Clean Group. "Our triple ISO certifications and dedication to eco-friendly practices demonstrate that businesses don't have to compromise between exceptional cleanliness and environmental responsibility."

The company's comprehensive service portfolio spans multiple sectors, including corporate offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, strata buildings, warehouses, and places of worship. Each cleaning program is tailored to meet specific industry requirements while adhering to stringent environmental and safety standards.

Clean Group commercial cleaning in Sydney has evolved significantly in response to post-pandemic hygiene requirements. The company has implemented enhanced protocols that address current health concerns while maintaining its commitment to using only non-toxic cleaning products. This approach has proven particularly valuable for sensitive environments such as childcare centers, medical facilities, and NDIS participant spaces.

The recognition from Kinross Research evaluated multiple factors, including customer satisfaction ratings, environmental practices, service quality, and operational excellence. Clean Group's 4.9-star rating on major review platforms and consistent client feedback regarding attention to detail, timeliness, and professionalism contributed to the top ranking.

"What sets us apart is our ability to deliver spotless results without lock-in contracts or operational disruptions," Matthews explained. "Our flexible approach allows businesses to maintain the highest cleanliness standards while focusing on their core operations."

The company's green cleaning methodology extends beyond product selection to encompass comprehensive environmental strategies. These include water conservation techniques, energy-efficient equipment, and waste reduction protocols that align with corporate sustainability goals. This holistic approach helps clients meet their environmental commitments while maintaining healthy indoor air quality.

Clean Group in Sydney continues to invest in advanced cleaning technologies and equipment designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. The company's ISO-certified procedures ensure consistent service delivery across all client locations, from small professional offices to large industrial warehouses.

The family-owned business has built its reputation on reliability and quality over more than two decades of operation. Its services include specialized offerings such as after-builders cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and comprehensive spring cleaning programs. Each service maintains the same commitment to environmental safety and exceptional results that earned the company its recent recognition.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning operates throughout the Greater Sydney metropolitan area, providing customized cleaning solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company's expertise spans routine maintenance cleaning, deep sanitization services, and specialized industry-specific cleaning requirements.

