Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2026 College Basketball Conference Championship Week

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network, will present a total of 19 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball games from Conference Championship Week.

Westwood One’s postseason basketball coverage tips off on Saturday, March 7th with the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game, and continues through Sunday, March 15th when the SEC, the Ivy League and the American Championship games will be played.

Among the other Men’s Championship games that week are the Patriot League, the CAA, the Big East, the Summit League, and the West Coast Conference. The Women’s Conference Championship games include the Big East and the Ivy League.

Westwood One will also broadcast Selection Sunday, which will reveal the 68-team field for both the men’s and the women’s tournaments. Jason Horowitz will host Selection Sunday coverage with former Seton Hall head coach PJ Carlesimo and Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Debbie Antonelli as analysts.

WESTWOOD ONE’S COMPLETE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE





Saturday, March 7:

Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Championship 8:45 PM ET





Sunday, March 8:

Big South Conference Men’s Championship 11:45 AM ET



Summit League Men’s Championship 8:45 PM ET





Monday, March 9:

Southern Conference Men’s Championship 6:45 PM ET



Big East Women’s Championship 6:45 PM ET





Tuesday, March 10:

CAA Men’s Championship 6:45 PM ET



West Coast Conference Men’s Championship 8:45 PM ET





Wednesday, March 11:

Patriot League Men’s Championship 6:45 PM ET





Friday, March 13:

Big East Semifinal Men’s Doubleheader 6:15 PM ET





Saturday, March 14:

America East Men’s Championship 10:45 AM ET



SEC Semifinal Men’s Doubleheader 12:45 PM ET



Ivy League Women’s Championship 4:45 PM ET



Big East Conference Men’s Championship 6:15 PM ET



Conference USA Men’s Championship 8:15 PM ET





Sunday, March 15:

Ivy League Men’s Championship 11:45 AM ET



SEC Men’s Championship 12:45 PM ET



American Conference Men’s Championship 3:00 PM ET



Selection Sunday 6:00 PM ET







Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA College Basketball Conference Championship Week coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. Men’s and Women’s games will also be streamed online for free on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

