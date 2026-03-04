Italy Strengthens Economic Ties with Canada at PDAC 2026: Innovation and Strategic Partnership Beyond Minerals

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italy marked a significant presence at PDAC 2026, the world’s premier mining and exploration convention, showcasing the height of "Made in Italy" technological excellence. Led by a high-level institutional delegation, the Italian participation underscores a deepening commercial bond with Canada that extends from critical minerals to broader industrial innovation.





PDAC Italy Pavilion ribbon cutting. From left to right: Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Offices in Canada; Luca Zelioli - Consul General, Consulate General of Italy in Toronto; Valentino Valentini - Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT); H.E. Alessandro Cattaneo - Italian Ambassador to Canada, Embassy of Italy to Canada; Francesco Tenuta - Director, Division V: Raw Materials, Electronics and Photonics, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT); and James Johnson - Minerals Analyst, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Toronto

High-Level Institutional Synergy

Heading the delegation, Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini (Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy - MIMIT) emphasized the synergy between the two nations. "The Italian participation at PDAC confirms our commitment to strengthening the collaboration with Canada in strategic sectors like critical minerals," Valentini stated. He noted that the complementary nature of the two economies allows for "concrete and long-term collaborations" aimed at building resilient supply chains for the global energy and industrial transition.

Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Director of ITA Canada, highlighted Italy's growing footprint, noting that the 2026 pavilion features more Italian exhibitors and more advanced technologies than ever before. "Italy possesses the technologies and the capital to support mining exploration and site development," Bocchi remarked, inviting international partners to engage with Italian providers of specialized machinery and inorganic chemistry.

A Foundation of Bilateral Cooperation

On March 3rd, to further consolidate the bond between the two countries, a bilateral Forum entitled “Italy – Canada: Critical Mineral Forum” was held. The event saw the participation of Italian and Canadian institutional and governmental representatives, including Deputy Minister Valentini, the Canadian Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Claude Guay, and the Ontario Provincial Minister of Economic Development, Victor Fedeli. The Forum served as a vital platform for advancing shared strategies and policy coordination on critical minerals and supply chains.

This reciprocal commitment was also evident earlier this year when - on February 16th 2026 - a Forum on critical minerals was organized in Rome supported by the Canadian Embassy, Invest Canada and the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by its Minister, Anita Anand, heading the delegation. As noted by the Ambassador of Italy in Canada, H.E. Alessandro Cattaneo, “the Italian Productive and Institutional Framework System (Sistema Italia) is ready to seize the many opportunities offered by the rapidly growing mining industry.”

OpportunItaly: The Digital Bridge for Global Business

A cornerstone of this year’s mission was the integration of OpportunItaly, a business acceleration program promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). Strategically selected as a key initiative for PDAC, the platform served as a permanent digital hub designed to foster direct connections between Italian companies and international buyers.

The platform’s functionality is built around:

Digital Business Matching: Facilitating qualified leads and direct meetings beyond the physical duration of trade fairs.

The Buyers Club: An exclusive space where global distributors and importers can access personalized assistance from ITA Trade Analysts and priority access to major Italian trade events.

Strategic Insights: Providing sectoral reports and market intelligence across 10 strategic sectors, including aerospace, sustainable infrastructure, agrifood, and design.





Expanding the Industrial Horizon

The success of the "Italy – Canada: Critical Mineral Forum" highlighted a sophisticated level of policy coordination aimed at securing the future of the global industrial transition. This initiative is part of a broader strategy where the Italian Productive and Institutional Framework System (Sistema Italia) actively pursues high-growth industries. By leveraging the specialized expertise of Italian providers in inorganic chemistry and advanced machinery, Italy is positioning itself as an indispensable technical partner for Canadian site development.

Furthermore, the implementation of the OpportunItaly digital hub represents a paradigm shift in trade fair participation. The platform does not merely host data; it actively bridges the gap between major Italian trade events and global distributors through its "Buyers Club". With a focus on 10 strategic sectors - including, but not limited to aerospace and sustainable infrastructure - the program provides the market intelligence necessary for international buyers to navigate complex supply chains. This ongoing engagement ensures that the momentum generated during the Toronto convention is sustained through year-round digital business matching, reinforcing Italy's role as a leader in global business acceleration and industrial synergy.

Ultimately, the OpportunItaly platform redefines the essence of "Made in Italy" by merging traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital transformation. It transitions the Italian production model from a niche, "tailor-made" approach to a scalable, tech-driven global powerhouse. By acting as a permanent digital hub, it ensures that Italy’s reputation for excellence is backed by innovation, providing SMEs with the tools to compete in high-tech sectors. This strategic shift not only preserves the unique heritage of Italian manufacturing but also secures its future as a modern, innovative, and indispensable partner in the global marketplace.

Contact: rbarletta@marinopr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/295f6d21-2c35-4b4f-8d65-c19600e3f788