Los Angeles Dodgers 40-Man Roster Player and 2025 Triple-A MVP Ryan Ward Partners with EARNED

BOSTON, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the Boston-based baseball lifestyle brand founded by youth entrepreneurs, today announced a partnership with Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster player Ryan Ward following his MVP winning 2025 season.

Ward was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November 2025 after being named the Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player at the Triple-A level. He led all Minor League Baseball in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases, establishing himself as one of the organization’s most productive offensive players.

Under the partnership, Ward will serve as an official EARNED brand ambassador, participating in digital campaigns @EarnedAthlete and community engagement initiatives focused on player development and performance mindset.

“EARNED represents the work that happens when nobody’s watching,” Ward said. “That mindset separates players at every level.”

The collaboration aligns with EARNED’s brand philosophy centered on discipline, repetition and resilience — values foundational to professional player development. The company has expanded its ambassador program across both professional and amateur baseball as it continues building national visibility within the sport.

Additional campaign details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About EARNED

EARNED is a youth-founded baseball lifestyle brand based in Boston, Massachusetts. Built on the principle that success is earned through repetition, discipline and grit, the company designs baseball lifestyle apparel for athletes nationwide.

EARNED — The Uniform of Hustle.