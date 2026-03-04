Regency at Rockhill Ridge by Toll Brothers Now Open in Sellersville, Pennsylvania

SELLERSVILLE, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Regency at Rockhill Ridge, a new 55+ active-adult community in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 2 Oakwood Lane in Sellersville.





Regency at Rockhill Ridge is an intimate community of just 72 carriage-style townhomes, offering low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal included. Each home features a first-floor primary bedroom suite, with townhomes offering approximately 1,920+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

"We are thrilled to introduce Regency at Rockhill Ridge to the Sellersville area," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "This community offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and a vibrant lifestyle for active adults."





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home immediately or later this spring.





Residents of Regency at Rockhill Ridge will enjoy a serene setting with onsite walking trails and a bocce court, as well as proximity to shopping and dining along the Route 309 corridor. The community is designed for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with the luxury and quality for which Toll Brothers is known.

For more information on Regency at Rockhill Ridge and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85326fdb-f611-4dab-93a2-af60467d8a2f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/113fddbf-7bec-49b2-a236-ea9affe6b256

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6285f7bd-4877-4c9d-bb8e-2e8884938051

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)