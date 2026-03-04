Sandi Glandt Announces Launch of Second Best-Selling Book Slay Your Way on Systems and Success for Women

South Florida , March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-performance productivity coach and two-time international best-selling author Sandi Glandt announces the release of her second best-selling book, Slay Your Way , a practical guide designed to help ambitious women build structured success through proven systems that support sustainable growth, leadership, and personal fulfillment.

The book introduces practical strategies focused on high-performance productivity, repeatable revenue systems, and a freedom-based business model that helps women scale while maintaining strong personal values. Built around the idea that systems equal freedom, Slay Your Way addresses challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, working moms, and female founders seeking growth without burnout.

More than a traditional book, Slay Your Way is designed as a three-in-one experience supporting both personal and professional growth. It includes a comprehensive guide filled with proven strategies, practical systems, and real-life tools readers can immediately implement. It also features a guided journal experience with intentional prompts at the end of every chapter to help readers reflect and take aligned action. In addition, the book includes a cookbook featuring 20+ healthy meals designed to be prepared in under 30 minutes with easy cleanup, created for women with full schedules who want nourishing home-cooked meals without sacrificing time, energy, or goals. The result is a practical resource combining a book, journal, and cookbook in one.

Through a focus on time multiplication strategy, structured weekly planning, and scalable business frameworks, Glandt emphasizes that success does not need to come at the expense of marriage, motherhood, or personal well-being. The book highlights systems for growth, leadership without sacrifice, and practical time management strategies that support long-term results rather than short-term hustle.

Glandt is also Co-Founder of Called To Lead , a global leadership and business growth event designed for women building wealth, strengthening leadership skills, and creating legacy-driven impact. The release of Slay Your Way aligns with that mission by encouraging faith-driven leadership while supporting work-life integration.

As a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and coach, Glandt brings firsthand insight into balancing leadership and family life. She is the founder of the High Performance Accelerator Academy, a program designed for growth-minded women seeking structured systems that multiply time, money, and momentum. Her work supports women pursuing measurable growth through clear structure, consistent habits, and sustainable practices.

Known as a top-rated podcaster, TV host on the CW’s Connect Network, and Mrs. International 2022–2023, Glandt continues to advocate for women in leadership through practical productivity systems and CEO-level routines. With the release of Slay Your Way, she reinforces the message that structured women win when they apply intentional systems that support long-term freedom and legacy. The book is now available through major retailers, including Lulu and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit https://www.sandraglandt.com/welcome







