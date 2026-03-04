Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve is coming soon to Tomball, Texas. This new community will feature two collections of one- and two-story single-family homes with modern architectural designs, expansive home sites, and an array of onsite amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is expected to open for sale in spring 2026.





Offering homes priced from the upper $300,000s, Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve will showcase the Foxtail Collection and the Longleaf Collection, with thoughtfully designed floor plans set on 45- and 50-foot-wide home sites. Select home sites will feature scenic lake views, while home designs will offer up to 3,200 square feet of luxury living space and a blend of luxury finishes and personalization options to suit every lifestyle. The community’s location in the heart of Tomball provides easy access to major highways, everyday conveniences, and top-rated schools within the esteemed Tomball Independent School District.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are thrilled to bring Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve to the Tomball area," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "This community will provide our customers with the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and amenities, all in a highly sought-after location."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve will enjoy an active lifestyle with access to brand-new onsite amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, walking and biking trails, a playground, and ample green space for outdoor recreation. The community’s serene setting is complemented by its proximity to Tomball’s charming downtown area, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the surrounding area.





For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

