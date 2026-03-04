Dianetics Outreach Brings Stress-Relief Tools to Cities Globally





LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions around the world started 2026 with resolutions for positive change. The most common relate to exercise, diet, finance and mental health. But two months into the year, many have already faded. According to a Forbes Health poll , many resolutions are lost in January, while on average they last only three to four months. The failure rate is so widespread that the second Friday of January was informally dubbed “Quitter’s Day” after a fitness-tracking app analyzed the short-lived January uptick prevalent in hundreds of millions of user activity logs.

With so many struggling to maintain their resolve, Dianetics volunteers want people to know that those setbacks don’t need to define their 2026 goals. To close out February, volunteers in over 50 countries reached out to bring a mental health solution to their communities. They are answering the pervasive demand of people to get proactive about mental health.

They brought the message to snow-covered streets and squares in winter capitals and cities across the United States, throughout the British isles and in Europe’s cultural centers. The outreach also hit the southern hemisphere warmer climates in beaches and hotspots from São Paolo to Sydney and Cape Town to Quito.

Teams provided free stress tests to tens of thousands in more than 250 cities and offered the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. The book describes the single source for a person’s stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions and gives practical tools one can apply to remove them. Dianetics is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind.

The results of Dianetics drive those it has helped to share the book and its technology. Dawn Holman was out on the Los Angeles streets this weekend and shared her own experience: “I arrived in LA last year, heartbroken and suffering from asthma attacks,” said Holman. “A few days later, I was introduced to Dianetics. During the Dianetics Seminar, the permanent tightness in my throat disappeared. My ‘heartbroken’ feeling disappeared. I am out here to introduce others to the book because a lot of people need help.”

With many in LA and across the world seeking to make a fresh start while the year is still young, Dianetics offers a path that can help you take control of your mental health and find relief from stress and anxiety. It starts with reading the book that 22 million have turned to for a clear understanding of the mind. Every weekend, more than 330 Dianetics centers in 55 countries offer Dianetics Seminars where those looking to improve their mental well-being can embark on this journey.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. Visit www.dianetics.org.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications

323-888-6200 | slucatero@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27d57696-1256-4d39-bb14-8c5c05685c13