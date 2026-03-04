North Carolina Streamlines Access to Foster Care Prevention Services

Greensboro, NC, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is looking foward to the positive impacts of North Carolina’s new Evidence Based Service Plan (EBSP) on improving timely access to family services. Released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the plan streamlines referrals to the HOMEBUILDERS® Family Preservation program, supporting timely access to crisis-responsive services designed to prevent foster care placements.

HOMEBUILDERS® is a national evidence-based model implemented throughout the state, with CHS delivering services in 43 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The program serves families whose children are at imminent risk of removal, often due to financial strain, housing instability, or escalating behavioral concerns. Because these services provide intensive, in-home support within 24 hours of referral, timely access is critical.

“As an intensive intervention program that relies on referrals, speed matters,” said Renee Wilson, Program Director for HOMEBUILDERS®. “When families are in crisis, timely intervention can aid in preventing family separation. Streamlining the referral process removes barriers so families can receive immediate support.”

Each year, thousands of children in North Carolina enter foster care during periods of acute family stress. While foster families play an essential role when removal is necessary, research shows that early, intensive intervention can safely reduce unnecessary placements and lessen trauma for children.

HOMEBUILDERS® is an evidence-based, crisis-responsive model built on the philosophy that whenever safely possible, children should remain with their families. Services focus on strengthening parenting capacity, increasing family stability, and reducing stressors that place children at risk. CHS delivers the nationally recognized model in close partnership with county Departments of Social Services, adhering to strict fidelity standards for training and service delivery.

“Meeting families where they are builds trust,” Wilson said. “When parents feel respected and supported, they are better able to stabilize their households and create safe, nurturing homes for their children.”



By improving timely access to the HOMEBUILDERS® program, the EBSP helps ensure families in crisis can receive the services they need to help keep children safely at home. For information about referrals and to learn more about the HOMEBUILDERS® program, visit CHSNC.org.

Attachment