Daktronics to Host Investor Day on April 9, 2026, in New York City

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), the leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today announced it will host its 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, April 9, at the home of the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square.

Led by new president and CEO Ramesh Jayaraman, members of the company’s executive leadership team will present Daktronics’ strategy to accelerate profitable growth and its plans to drive the next phase of sales and operational excellence.

Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m., ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by lunch. The event will include a series of Q&As with management.

Institutional investors and analysts who wish to attend in person must register in advance by contacting Investor Relations at investor@daktronics.com.

A live webcast of the event and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.daktronics.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the webcast. The webcast will also be archived on the company's website.

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics helps its customers impact audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audio-visual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2013 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Howard I. Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

Investor@daktronics.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening

DAKTIRTeam@allianceadvisors.com