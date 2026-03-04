Acronis and LEADER Accelerate Global Motorsport Presence Across Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced a new motorsport activation with distribution partner LEADER. Taking place during the Australian Grand Prix weekend from March 6–8, 2026, the activation spans two platforms: Acronis will serve as Official Cybersecurity Partner of Campos Racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and as Official Partner of Grove Racing, reinforcing its commitment to performance, resilience, and innovation in high-pressure environments.

The multi-team activation highlights the alignment between elite motorsport and cybersecurity, where real-time data, system reliability, and operational continuity are critical to success. Across both racing programs, LEADER branding will feature prominently on team cars, with additional activations including garage tours and driver appearances designed to deepen partner and customer engagement.

Acronis will support the team’s FIA Formula 2 throughout the Australian Grand Prix weekend, which also features Formula 2 and Supercars races, leveraging hospitality experiences, and brand visibility to engage partners and customers during one of the region’s premier motorsport events.

“This activation reflects the powerful connection between high-performance motorsport and cybersecurity,” said Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager ANZ at Acronis. “Race teams operate in environments where precision, speed, and data integrity are non-negotiable, the same principles that define modern cyber protection. Together with Acronis distributor, LEADER are proud to host MSP partners from across their channel during the weekend — creating opportunities to strengthen relationships, and deliver greater business value. Extending our presence across two competitive platforms during one of the most exciting race weekends of the year reinforces our commitment to performance, resilience, and partner growth.”

The partnership underscores Acronis’ continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region and its commitment to empowering partners through high-impact brand and business initiatives. Through its collaboration with LEADER, Acronis is strengthening regional engagement while showcasing how cyber resilience supports organizations operating in mission-critical environments.

“At LEADER, we are focused on delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our partners,” said Theo Kristoris, Managing Director, at LEADER. “Motorsport provides a dynamic platform to demonstrate the importance of secure, reliable technology. This activation not only elevates the Acronis brand locally but also creates meaningful engagement opportunities for our channel ecosystem.”

Adrián Campos, Team Principal, Campos Racing: “We are very pleased to welcome LEADER to Campos Racing for the FIA F2 and FIA F3 season opener in Melbourne. Modern motorsport is built on advanced IT infrastructure and secure digital systems. Without strong cyber-protection, performance is exposed. When you compete at this level, you surround yourself with the best. We look forward to fighting for top results in Melbourne and delivering on the trust LEADER has placed in us.”





Stephen Grove, Team Owner, Grove Racing: “The Australian Grand Prix is one of the most commercially significant events on the global motorsport calendar, delivering a broadcast audience in the hundreds of millions and attracting more than 400,000 attendees across the race weekend. It provides an unrivalled platform for brand exposure, corporate engagement, and international business development.

Acronis and LEADER operate in high-performance environments where reliability, security and speed are critical. Their investment across both the Grove Racing team and the FIA Formula 2 paddock demonstrates a strategic commitment to motorsport as a business platform.

This partnership reinforces our focus on innovation and operational excellence, ensuring Grove Racing has the secure, high-performance infrastructure required to compete at the highest level. We look forward to delivering meaningful engagement opportunities for our partners while continuing to raise the benchmark both on and off the track.”





Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

