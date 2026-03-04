PharmaCorp Announces Grant of Stock Options

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) has granted a total of 213,519 options to purchase common ‎shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation, with an exercise price of $0.44 and ‎an expiry date of March 2, 2036, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Corporation relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-‎‎101 as the exemption from ‎the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of ‎options to the directors and officers of ‎the Corporation, as the common shares of the Corporation are not ‎listed on a specified market (and ‎the common shares are only listed on the TSXV). ‎The Corporation relied on ‎section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval ‎requirements of MI 61-‎‎101 in respect of the grant of options to the directors and officers of the‎ Corporation as neither the fair market ‎value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the ‎consideration for, the grant of the ‎options to the directors or officers of the Corporation exceeded 25% of the ‎Corporation’s market capitalization.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale.

