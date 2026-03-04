Lifecore Biomedical Signs New Agreement with Indomo to Support Innovative Drug/Device Combination Acne Treatment

Indomo Developing Fast-Acting, At-Home Treatment for Inflammatory Acne Lesions to be Administered with the ClearPen™, its Proprietary Intradermal Self-Injection Device

Lifecore to Manufacture Drug Batches in Preparation for Planned Clinical Trials

CHASKA, Minn. and BOSTON, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), and Indomo, a clinical-stage company dedicated to expanding access to quality healthcare via innovative device-enabled therapeutics, today announced that the companies have entered into a new development services agreement through which Lifecore will provide Indomo with a range of CDMO services to support the continued development of its corticosteroid drug candidate, DT-001. Indomo is developing DT-001 to be combined with its investigational intradermal self-injection device, the ClearPen™, as a treatment for inflammatory acne lesions.

This represents the second agreement signed by the companies, with Lifecore having previously been selected to provide formulation and process optimization activities in support of the DT-001 program. Under the terms of the latest agreement, Lifecore will be responsible for producing and supplying engineering and clinical batches of DT-001 to Indomo for planned studies designed to prepare the product for anticipated advancement into Phase 2 clinical trials in 2026.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with Indomo and support a customer that possesses such high-quality leadership and ambitious plans for innovation. This work with Indomo highlights the success of our continued efforts to expand beyond our traditional focus in ophthalmic therapies, while also enhancing our leadership in rapidly growing autoinjector technologies,” said Paul Josephs, president and chief executive officer of Lifecore. “We are excited to get to work on producing engineering and clinical batches for Indomo and supporting the company’s plans to move into Phase 2 studies.”

Built by a team with deep expertise in medical devices, consumer health, and skincare, Indomo’s investigational ClearPen system pairs a proprietary self-injection device and microneedle with a modernized formulation of triamcinolone acetonide to enable consistent dosing for at-home administration.

Intralesional injections of triamcinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid backed by more than 50 years of clinical use and a strong safety profile, are recommended as one of the first-line treatments for acne by the American Academy of Dermatology. Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting 50 million Americans annually, yet only one million people are regularly receiving corticosteroid injections to treat their inflammatory lesions. The root cause of this issue is accessibility. With only 12,000 dermatologists in the U.S., there is only one dermatologist for every 28,000 Americans. Indomo aims to improve access by pursuing an at-home approach intended to empower patients with timely access to care.

“As we progress toward Phase 2 studies, it was critical for Indomo to partner with a CDMO that combines technical excellence with a forward-looking approach to innovation. Lifecore’s expanding leadership in injectable therapeutics and their commitment to speed and high-quality execution position them as a key partner in advancing our therapeutic pipeline. We are excited to deepen this collaboration as we move into the next phase of development,” said Rick Bente, chief executive officer of Indomo.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .



About Indomo

Indomo is reimagining clinical dermatology with trusted science and precision technology, bringing medical-grade care into the home. A clinical-stage therapeutics company, Indomo pairs proven medicines with novel delivery systems to create fast-acting, self-administered treatments for inflammatory skin conditions. Its debut product, the ClearPen, will combine an established, trusted therapeutic with a novel microneedle device for at-home acne treatment. Indomo is backed by leading investors including Atomic, Foresite Capital, and Polaris Partners. Founded by leaders from Hims & Hers, Medtronic, and Starface, Indomo brings together deep expertise in telehealth, medical devices, and consumer skincare. To learn more about Indomo and their Phase 2 clinical trials, head here.

Disclaimer : The Indomo ClearPen has not yet been approved or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is considered investigational; preparations are underway for Phase 2 clinical trials.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors & Media)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

Lifecore Biomedical

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com