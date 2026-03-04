LB Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Events

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced that management will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the “Investors” section under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://lbpharma.us/ where a replay of the webcasts will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact

Ellen Rose

erose@lbpharma.us