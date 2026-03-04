Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2025 Results

Results Improved in All Segments -

- Q4 2025 Gross Profit of $15.2 Million Increased $16.6 Million, Q4 2025 Net Income of $21.5 Million, or $0.28 per Share, Improved $63.5 Million, and Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.9 Million Grew $35.6 Million Compared to Q4 2024 -

PEKIN, Ill., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor commented, “The fourth quarter capped a year of strong execution and marked a pivotal milestone in our strategic realignment. Over the course of 2025, we completed the heavy lifting of addressing losses at underperforming assets, removing structural costs and repositioning our portfolio toward higher-value and more consistent revenue streams, and we are moving forward with plans to improve our return on assets.

“For the fourth quarter, gross profit reached $15.2 million, an increase of $16.6 million; net income was $21.5 million, improving $63.5 million; and Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million, increasing $35.6 million, compared to the prior-year period. Higher crush margins, generating qualified 45Z credits and strong renewable fuel export sales were major contributors to improved performance for the quarter.” 

Mr. McGregor continued, “We entered 2026 in a position of greater strength, with a leaner cost structure, an improved ability to navigate market volatility and a clearer strategy to drive higher-margin diversification and enhance asset values. During the year, we intend to stay focused on driving profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including enhancing and expanding our production capabilities, increasing renewable fuel exports, leveraging the demand for liquid CO2, and monetizing additional 45Z tax credits. As in 2025, we will maintain strong cost discipline and prioritize the highest ROI projects. I am proud of the progress our team has made and excited about the path forward.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $232.0 million, compared to $236.3 million. 
  • Cost of goods sold was $216.8 million, compared to $237.7 million.
  • Gross profit was $15.2 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.4 million. Gross profit included $1.9 million of realized derivative gains, compared to losses of $3.5 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.9 million, compared to $7.4 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.4 million, compared to $2.5 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $21.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million, compared to negative $7.7 million. 

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $917.9 million, compared to $965.3 million. 
  • Cost of goods sold was $883.0 million, compared to $955.5 million.
  • Gross profit was $34.9 million, compared to $9.7 million. Gross profit included $10.7 million of realized derivative gains, compared to losses of $2.5 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.2 million, compared to $29.7 million.
  • Interest expense was $10.8 million, compared to $7.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.3 million, or $0.82 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $44.7 million, compared to negative $8.5 million. 

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 were $23.4 million, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. The company’s borrowing availability at December 31, 2025 was $102 million, including $37 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ expectations of driving profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including enhancing and expanding its production capabilities, increasing renewable fuel exports, leveraging the demand for liquid CO2, and monetizing additional 45Z tax credits, including the Section 45Z tax credits for which Alto Ingredients may be eligible to apply and receive; Alto Ingredients’ intentions with respect to cost discipline and prioritizing highest return on investment projects; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and fully realize the results of its productivity and cost saving initiatives; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Harriet Fried, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777,
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
          
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Years Ended
December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
            
Net sales$231,965  $236,347  $917,927  $965,258 
Cost of goods sold216,802  237,738  883,014  955,536 
Gross profit (loss)15,163  (1,391) 34,913  9,722 
Selling, general and administrative expenses(6,873) (7,358) (27,208) (29,736)
Acquisition-related recoveries (expenses)  (5,676) 460  (7,701)
Gain on sale of assets      830 
Asset impairments(803) (24,790) (803) (24,790)
Income (loss) from operations7,487  (39,215) 7,362  (51,675)
Interest expense, net(2,425) (2,474) (10,765) (7,644)
Transferable tax credits, net7,500    7,500   
Excess insurance proceeds6,688    6,688   
Other income, net1,935  150  1,932  508 
Income (loss) before (benefit) provision for income taxes21,185  (41,539) 12,717  (58,811)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(621) 173  (621) 173 
Net income (loss)$21,806  $(41,712) $13,338  $(58,984)
Preferred stock dividends$(319) $(319) $(1,265) $(1,269)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$21,487  $(42,031) $12,073  $(60,253)
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.29  $(0.57) $0.16  $(0.82)
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.28  $(0.57) $0.16  $(0.82)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic74,778  73,835  74,507  73,482 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted76,536  73,835  75,663  73,482 
            



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
    

ASSETS		December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$23,415  $35,469 
Restricted cash2,258  742 
Accounts receivable, net55,069  58,217 
Inventories61,676  49,914 
Derivative instruments525  3,313 
Transferable tax credits, net7,500   
Other current assets5,474  5,463 
Total current assets155,917  153,118 
Property and equipment, net198,501  214,742 
Other Assets:  
Right of use operating lease assets, net16,931  20,553 
Intangible assets, net7,574  4,509 
Other assets9,863  8,516 
Total other assets34,368  33,578 
Total Assets$388,786  $401,438 
      


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
      

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY		December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Current Liabilities:     
Accounts payable$14,509  $20,369 
Accrued liabilities16,691  24,214 
Current portion – long-term debt16,600   
Current portion – operating leases4,958  4,851 
Derivative instruments1,067  1,177 
Other current liabilities5,246  7,193 
Total current liabilities59,071  57,804 
      
Long-term debt, net63,027  92,904 
Operating leases, net of current portion13,012  16,913 
Other liabilities8,435  8,754 
Total Liabilities143,545  176,375 
      
Stockholders’ Equity:     
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
 Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024		1  1 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,307 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively77  77 
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024   
Additional paid-in capital1,051,795  1,044,176 
Accumulated other comprehensive income5,461  4,975 
Accumulated deficit(812,093) (824,166)
Total Stockholders’ Equity245,241  225,063 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$388,786  $401,438 
      


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
          
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Years Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)          2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income (loss)$21,806  $(41,712) $13,338  $(58,984)
Adjustments:           
 Interest expense, net2,425  2,474  10,765  7,644 
 Interest income(175) (112) (381) (689)
 Unrealized derivative (gains) losses4,036  (5,495) 2,679  (13,574)
 Excess insurance proceeds(6,688)   (6,688)  
 Acquisition-related expenses (recoveries)  5,676  (460) 7,701 
 (Benefit) provision for income taxes(621) 173  (621) 173 
 Asset impairments803  24,790  803  24,790 
 Depreciation and amortization expense6,328  6,548  25,216  24,408 
Total adjustments6,108  34,054  31,313  50,453 
Adjusted EBITDA$27,914  $(7,658) $44,651  $(8,531)
            


Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)
          
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Years Ended
December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales           
            
Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:           
Alcohol sales$105,134  $100,216  $415,801  $415,710 
Essential ingredient sales45,108  42,011  174,598  169,308 
Intersegment sales324  316  1,088  1,243 
Total Pekin Campus sales150,566  142,543  591,487  586,261 
            
Marketing and distribution:           
Alcohol sales, gross$55,398  $37,290  $221,306  $216,524 
Intersegment sales2,489  2,831  9,827  10,833 
Total marketing and distribution sales57,887  40,121  231,133  227,357 
            
Western production, recorded as gross:           
Alcohol sales$17,083  $41,306  $67,301  $115,389 
Essential ingredient sales7,476  12,769  31,552  36,953 
Intersegment sales416    1,697  (122)
Total Western production sales24,975  54,075  100,550  152,220 
            
Corporate and other1,766  2,755  7,369  11,374 
Intersegment eliminations(3,229) (3,147) (12,612) (11,954)
Net sales as reported$231,965  $236,347  $917,927  $965,258 
            
Cost of goods sold :           
Pekin Campus (1) (2)$139,712  $139,899  $572,134  $563,033 
Marketing and distribution53,190  36,348  214,095  213,023 
Western production (1)24,931  59,449  96,897  172,209 
Corporate and other1,240  3,592  6,689  12,285 
Intersegment eliminations(2,271) (1,550) (6,801) (5,014)
Cost of goods sold as reported$216,802  $237,738  $883,014  $955,536 
            
Gross profit (loss):           
Pekin Campus$10,854  $2,644  $19,353  $23,228 
Marketing and distribution4,697  3,773  17,038  14,334 
Western production44  (5,374) 3,653  (19,989)
Corporate and other526  (837) 680  (911)
Intersegment eliminations(958) (1,597) (5,811) (6,940)
Gross profit (loss) as reported$15,163  $(1,391) $34,913  $9,722 
            

________________
(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense
(2) – includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Years Ended
December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)           
 Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold29.5  32.1  122.6  125.7 
 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold7.9  22.3  32.6  60.5 
 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold25.7  19.0  106.9  108.3 
 Total renewable fuel gallons sold63.1  73.4  262.1  294.5 
 Specialty alcohol gallons sold21.4  21.7  88.0  91.5 
 Total gallons sold84.5  95.1  350.1  386.0 
            
Sales Price per Gallon           
 Pekin Campus$2.09  $1.89  $2.00  $1.95 
 Western production$2.16  $1.86  $2.06  $1.91 
 Marketing and distribution$2.15  $1.96  $2.07  $2.00 
 Total$2.10
  $1.88  $2.02  $1.95 
            
 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)           
 Pekin Campus54.5  55.4  215.3  212.4 
 Western production8.1  21.2  32.9  58.7 
 Total62.6  76.6  248.2  271.1 
            
 Corn Cost per Bushel           
 Pekin Campus$4.22  $4.17  $4.54  $4.45 
 Western production$5.47  $5.79  $5.62  $5.73 
 Total$4.38  $4.63  $4.68  $4.72 
            
 Average Market Metrics           
 PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon$1.77  $1.60  $1.76  $1.69 
 CME Corn cost per bushel$4.31  $4.26  $4.39  $4.24 
 Board corn crush per gallons (1)$0.23  $0.08  $0.19  $0.18 
            
 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)           
 Pekin Campus:           
 Distillers grains85.4  85.3  337.6  336.4 
 CO246.2  52.7  192.2  188.6 
 Corn wet feed21.2  41.4  107.3  121.8 
 Corn dry feed34.6  22.0  106.9  87.2 
 Corn oil and germ20.0  21.0  78.0  75.1 
 Syrup and other6.7  10.0  36.4  38.6 
 Corn meal9.3  9.3  36.8  35.4 
 Yeast5.9  5.4  24.4  23.2 
 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold229.3  247.1  919.6  906.3 
            
            
 Western production:           
 Distillers grains56.1  144.3  235.3  394.5 
 CO213.5  14.6  56.5  57.7 
 Syrup and other0.8  17.2  3.5  54.8 
 Corn oil1.1  3.1  4.3  7.6 
 Total Western production essential ingredients sold71.5  179.2  299.6  514.6 
            
 Total Essential Ingredients Sold300.8  426.3  1,219.2  1,420.9 
            
            
 Essential ingredients return % (2)           
 Pekin Campus return53.1%  49.5%  49.3%  49.7% 
 Western production return48.3%  30.3%  50.4%  32.0% 
 Consolidated total return52.4%  43.1%  49.5%  45.2% 
            

________________
(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.


