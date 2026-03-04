Coherent Launches 224Gbps Quad TIA for Next-Generation AI and Cloud Infrastructure

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of its CHR1074 224Gbps quad-channel transimpedance amplifier (TIA) designed to power next-generation 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers. Engineered for high-performance AI and cloud infrastructure, the CHR1074 combines ultra-fast link recovery with intelligent power management to improve efficiency and reduce latency in increasingly dynamic data center environments.

As hyperscale networks adopt burst-mode traffic and advanced power-saving states, conventional TIAs can introduce delays when links transition from idle to active operation. The CHR1074 addresses this challenge with a fast-settling architecture capable of restoring full performance within 50 nanoseconds - dramatically improving responsiveness compared to traditional solutions. Delivering high signal integrity, low noise, and optimized power consumption in a compact form factor, the device enables system designers to scale bandwidth while maintaining energy efficiency.

“AI-driven infrastructure is redefining performance and power requirements across the optical interconnect ecosystem,” said Beck Mason, Executive VP - Semiconductor Devices at Coherent. “With the CHR1074, Coherent strengthens its leadership in high-speed optical ASICs by delivering both breakthrough performance and system-level efficiency. Together with our silicon photonics driver portfolio, this solution positions Coherent as a strategic partner for customers building the next generation of 224Gbps transceivers.”

Samples of the CHR1074 are available now, with general availability expected to begin at the end of next quarter. For more information, visit coherent.com.

Attendees of OFC 2026 are invited to visit Coherent at Booth 1401 to learn more about the CHR1074 and the company’s expanding portfolio of high-speed optical interconnect solutions.

