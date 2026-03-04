COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 24, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700