MISTRAS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Figures*

Revenue of $181.5 million, an increase of 5.1% , with growth across all segments

Gross profit of $51.5 million , reflecting a gross margin of 28.4%, an expansion of 190 basis points

Net income of $3.9 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.12

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million, an increase of 18.2%, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%, up 160 basis points

Full Year 2025 Key Figures*

Revenue of $724.0 million, a slight increase after giving effect to the exclusion of voluntary Laboratory consolidations of $7.0 million

Gross profit of $204.5 million, with a gross margin of 28.2%, an expansion of 190 basis points

Net income of $16.8 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.53

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $91.1 million, an increase of 10.5%, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%, up 130 basis points

*All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted and give effect to the reclassification of certain overhead and personnel expenses in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income from SG&A to Cost of revenue. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in tables attached to this press release.

Executive Leadership Comments:

Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our 2025 performance demonstrates meaningful progress in profitability, achieving our record Adjusted EBITDA of $91.1 million and our highest Adjusted EBITDA margin to date at 12.6%. This improvement was driven by disciplined execution, continued gross profit margin expansion, and a sharper focus on higher‑return opportunities. As we look to 2026, we are well positioned to drive profitable revenue growth, fueled by increasing demand in targeted end markets, the proven value of our comprehensive service offerings, and our strong track record of delivering for customers.”

Manny Stamatakis, Executive Chairman of the Board commented, “As we enter 2026, the Board of Directors fully supports management’s strategy of continuing to invest in transforming and modernizing our platform. In our industry, long-term value is created by investing to meet demand within our end markets — in data integrity, digital inspection capabilities, specialized talent, and accreditation for higher-complexity Aerospace and Defense work. Most importantly, the Board of Directors views 2026 as an opportunity to accelerate our strategy via increased investments and a deliberate step to deepen our technical differentiation and expand our relevance to customers operating in regulated, mission-critical environments. We are confident in our execution plan, capital allocation priorities, and long-term ambitions. The Board of Directors views 2026 as a targeted year, which will strengthen the foundation for future growth.”

Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2025 Additional Detailed Highlights:

The Company’s results for the year ended 2024 reflect the reclassification of certain overhead and personnel expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income, from SG&A to cost of revenue. The reclassification recorded within the financials was $5.5 million and $20.9 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively. This reclassification of overhead and personnel expenses had no impact on income from operations, net income or Adjusted EBITDA comparability.

Income from operations was $40.6 million for the full year 2025, as compared to $39.8 million in the prior year comparable period. Full year income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) was $55.0 million as compared to $46.2 million in the prior year comparable period.

The Company recorded $12.7 million of reorganization and other costs for the full year 2025, and $4.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, related to its continuing initiatives to reduce and recalibrate overhead costs, in addition to incremental costs of other related actions.

Net income was $3.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.3 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the prior year period. Net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $8.0 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.5 million and $0.24 in the prior year quarter. Net income was $16.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the prior year period. Net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $28.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $22.7 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $33.0 million, a decrease from $50.1 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the prior year period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $27.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow (non-GAAP) is largely due to an increase in accounts receivable, net, related to working capital timing, and higher capital expenditures year-over-year.

The Company’s gross debt was $178.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $169.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s net debt (non-GAAP) was $150.0 million as of December 31, 2025 as compared to $151.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Under the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s bank defined leverage ratio was approximately 2.5X at December 31, 2025, which is well within the maximum allowable leverage ratio of 3.75X. The Company will continue to emphasize debt reduction as a priority use of its residual free cash flow.

2026 Guidance Outlook

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - Be a Step Ahead

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, investments in our platforms and integrated solutions, demand growth in certain of our end markets, the Company's expectations regarding continued growth and margin expansion, the Company's operational and strategic actions that it expects to take for future growth. Such forward-looking statements relate to MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, operational and strategic initiatives to improve operating leverage, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: risks related to our dependency on customers in the oil and gas industry and the impact of global energy market volatility; risks related to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the unrest in the Middle East; risks related to climate change; risks related to a reduction in business with our significant customers; risks related to our international operations; any failure in our initiatives to improve our financial performance or a delay in achieving expected results within expected time frames; risks in the inability to attract and retain a sufficient number of certified technicians, engineers and scientists; our ability to develop new asset protection solutions, increase the functionality of our current offerings and meet the needs and demands of our customers; risks regarding our information technology and security; our use of ratification intelligence in our business; changes to U.S. tariffs and import/export regulations; risks related to the concentrated ownership of our common stock. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to the Company’s operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, other income, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and other costs and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “free cash flow,” a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines "free cash flow" as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company additionally uses the terms: “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)”, “Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to the GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial performance measure "Income (loss) from operations before special items” is used for each of our three operating segments, the Corporate segment and the "Total Company". Income (Loss) from operations before Special Items excludes: (a) transaction expenses related to acquisitions, such as professional fees and due diligence costs, (b) the net changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration liabilities, (c) impairment charges, (d) reorganization and other costs, which includes items such as severance, labor relations matters and asset and lease termination costs and (e) other special items such as environmental expense and legal settlement and insurance recoveries. These adjustments have been excluded from the GAAP measure because these expenses and credits are not related to our or any individual segment's core business operations. The acquisition related costs and special items can be a net expense or credit in any given period. This press release also includes the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company defines as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to Net Income (Loss) or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,008 $ 18,317 Accounts receivable, net 154,673 127,281 Other current assets 33,511 26,872 Property, plant and equipment, net 93,164 80,892 Goodwill 184,829 181,442 Other long-term assets 84,596 88,234 Total Assets $ 578,781 $ 523,038 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 14,943 $ 11,128 Current portion of long-term debt 12,849 11,591 Other current liabilities 96,516 92,206 Long-term debt, net of current portion 165,143 158,056 Other long-term liabilities 53,685 51,162 Equity $ 235,645 $ 198,895 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 578,781 $ 523,038





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 181,455 $ 172,731 $ 724,024 $ 729,640 Cost of revenue 124,292 120,908 497,143 513,864 Depreciation 5,682 6,047 22,370 23,603 Gross profit 51,481 45,776 204,511 192,173 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,373 29,739 139,876 135,452 Reorganization and other costs 4,852 2,085 12,654 5,517 Environmental expense 486 872 1,743 1,660 Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net — — — (808 ) Research and engineering 250 303 1,028 1,119 Depreciation and amortization 2,165 2,237 8,638 9,407 Income from operations 10,355 10,540 40,572 39,826 Other expense (income), net 1,031 (6 ) 3,451 (1,485 ) Interest expense 3,699 3,883 14,643 17,067 Income before provision for income taxes 5,625 6,663 22,478 24,244 Provision for income taxes 1,865 1,365 5,557 5,274 Net income 3,760 5,298 16,921 18,970 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes (138 ) 20 84 12 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 3,898 $ 5,278 $ 16,837 $ 18,958 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.54 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,547 31,002 31,408 30,926 Diluted 32,315 31,660 32,058 31,608





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue North America $ 146,628 $ 136,938 $ 584,131 $ 593,527 International 36,031 34,998 143,843 135,969 Products and Systems 4,103 3,802 13,970 13,661 Corporate and eliminations (5,307 ) (3,007 ) (17,920 ) (13,517 ) Total $ 181,455 $ 172,731 $ 724,024 $ 729,640 Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit North America $ 38,867 $ 33,603 $ 154,520 $ 146,026 International 10,601 9,990 43,149 39,058 Products and Systems 2,233 2,161 7,385 6,997 Corporate and eliminations (220 ) 22 (543 ) 92 Total $ 51,481 $ 45,776 $ 204,511 $ 192,173 Gross profit as a % of Revenue 28.4 % 26.5 % 28.2 % 26.3 %





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2025 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 84,309 $ 7,403 $ 66 $ — $ 91,778 Aerospace & Defense 18,541 6,626 35 — 25,202 Industrials 11,480 7,130 1,302 — 19,912 Power Generation & Transmission 10,954 2,009 331 — 13,294 Other Process Industries 5,083 4,898 8 — 9,989 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 6,496 3,932 1,252 — 11,680 Petrochemical 3,684 6 — — 3,690 Other 6,081 4,027 1,109 (5,307 ) 5,910 Total $ 146,628 $ 36,031 $ 4,103 $ (5,307 ) $ 181,455





Three months ended December 31, 2024 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 86,490 $ 10,474 $ 35 $ — $ 96,999 Aerospace & Defense 14,959 5,693 20 — 20,672 Industrials 11,263 7,018 379 — 18,660 Power Generation & Transmission 8,082 1,612 285 — 9,979 Other Process Industries 6,221 4,853 147 — 11,221 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,869 2,844 1,499 — 9,212 Petrochemical 2,970 234 — — 3,204 Other 2,084 2,270 1,437 (3,007 ) 2,784 Total $ 136,938 $ 34,998 $ 3,802 $ (3,007 ) $ 172,731





Year ended December 31, 2025 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 360,158 $ 36,117 $ 552 $ — $ 396,827 Aerospace & Defense 67,071 26,316 428 — 93,815 Industrials 50,284 28,017 2,387 — 80,688 Power Generation and Transmission 33,572 8,805 1,847 — 44,224 Other Process Industries 22,183 17,828 54 — 40,065 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 18,943 14,124 4,463 — 37,530 Petrochemical 13,013 132 — — 13,145 Other 18,907 12,504 4,239 (17,920 ) 17,730 Total $ 584,131 $ 143,843 $ 13,970 $ (17,920 ) $ 724,024





Year ended December 31, 2024 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 376,333 $ 42,315 $ 275 $ — $ 418,923 Aerospace & Defense 63,111 23,785 120 — 87,016 Industrials 44,310 25,498 1,857 — 71,665 Power Generation and Transmission 27,035 7,629 1,854 — 36,518 Other Process Industries 32,353 17,190 302 — 49,845 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 19,155 10,606 3,400 — 33,161 Petrochemical 14,437 1,134 — — 15,571 Other 16,793 7,812 5,853 (13,517 ) 16,941 Total $ 593,527 $ 135,969 $ 13,661 $ (13,517 ) $ 729,640



Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue by type Field Services $ 116,045 $ 114,681 $ 475,577 $ 502,810 Laboratories 24,849 15,417 72,398 64,564 Data Analytical Solutions 15,889 17,353 67,800 69,152 Other 24,672 25,280 108,249 93,114 Total $ 181,455 $ 172,731 $ 724,024 $ 729,640





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 16,762 $ 12,544 $ 62,788 $ 62,286 Reorganization and other costs 1,533 1,119 4,287 2,046 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — — (808 ) Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 18,295 $ 13,663 $ 67,075 $ 63,524 International: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 1,430 $ 1,727 $ 10,353 $ 6,275 Reorganization and other costs 1,149 676 1,590 1,086 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 2,579 $ 2,403 $ 11,943 $ 7,361 Products and Systems: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 937 $ 1,031 $ 2,651 $ 2,510 Reorganization and other costs 205 — 356 184 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 1,142 $ 1,031 $ 3,007 $ 2,694 Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (8,774 ) $ (4,762 ) $ (35,220 ) $ (31,245 ) Environmental expense 486 872 1,743 1,660 Reorganization and other costs 1,965 291 6,421 2,201 Loss before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ (6,323 ) $ (3,599 ) $ (27,056 ) $ (27,384 ) Total Company Income from operations (GAAP) $ 10,355 $ 10,540 $ 40,572 $ 39,826 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — — (808 ) Environmental expense 486 872 1,743 1,660 Reorganization and other costs 4,852 2,086 12,654 5,517 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 15,693 $ 13,498 $ 54,969 $ 46,195





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 32,138 $ 25,658 $ 32,981 $ 50,129 Investing activities (6,158 ) (4,214 ) (25,122 ) (21,366 ) Financing activities (26,811 ) (21,151 ) (595 ) (27,398 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,034 (2,337 ) 2,427 (694 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 203 $ (2,044 ) $ 9,691 $ 671





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 32,138 $ 25,658 $ 32,981 $ 50,129 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,140 ) (3,587 ) (24,674 ) (17,902 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,352 ) (1,252 ) (4,518 ) (5,084 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 24,646 $ 20,819 $ 3,789 $ 27,143





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current portion of long-term debt $ 12,849 $ 11,591 Long-term debt, net of current portion 165,143 158,056 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 177,992 169,647 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (28,008 ) (18,317 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 149,984 $ 151,330





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 3,760 $ 5,298 $ 16,921 $ 18,970 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes (138 ) 20 84 12 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 3,898 $ 5,278 $ 16,837 $ 18,958 Interest expense 3,699 3,922 14,643 17,067 Income tax expense 1,865 1,365 5,557 5,274 Depreciation and amortization 7,847 8,284 31,008 33,010 Share-based compensation expense(1) 1,118 957 5,216 5,071 Other income — (6 ) — (1,485 ) Reorganization and other costs(1) 4,852 2,085 12,654 5,517 Environmental expense 486 872 1,743 1,660 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — — (808 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,031 (1,782 ) 3,451 (1,805 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,796 $ 20,975 $ 91,109 $ 82,459

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $0.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $2.6 million.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ 3,898 $ 5,278 $ 16,837 $ 18,958 Special items 5,338 2,952 14,397 4,884 Tax impact on special items (1,218 ) (705 ) (3,181 ) (1,168 ) Special items, net of tax $ 4,120 $ 2,247 $ 11,216 $ 3,716 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 8,018 $ 7,525 $ 28,053 $ 22,674 Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 Special items, net of tax $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.35 $ 0.12 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.72

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, 7,000 shares related to restricted stock units ("RSUs") were anti-dilutive and therefore were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. For the year ended December 31, 2025, 11,000 shares, related to stock options and 17,000 shares, related to RSUs were anti-dilutive and therefore were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share.