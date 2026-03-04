Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

PARIS, 04 mars 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateNombre total d’actions
composant le capital social		Nombre total de droits
de vote
28/02/2026100 590 994105 825 561


Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :      

Contacts média :              
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93   
   
Contact pour les relations avec les investisseurs :              
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer,  investors@cellectis.com    

