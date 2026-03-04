ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides 2026 Outlook

 | Source: ATN International, Inc. ATN International, Inc.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights 

  • Fourth quarter high-speed broadband homes passed expanded by 27%
  • Fourth quarter total high-speed broadband subscribers grew by 3%
  • Fourth quarter total international mobile subscribers increased by 3%
  • Fourth quarter revenues increased 2% to $184.2 million; full-year revenues were flat at $728.0 million
  • Fourth quarter operating income increased to $15.7 million; full-year operating income increased to $28.4 million
  • Fourth quarter net loss was $(3.3) million, or $(0.32) per share; full-year net loss was $(14.9) million, or $(1.38) per share
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $50.0 million; full-year Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 3% to $190.0 million
  • Full year net cash provided by operating activities increased 5% to $133.9 million
  • Capital expenditures for the full year were $90.0 million (net of $84.6 million reimbursable expenditures)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.36x on December 31, 2025

2026 Outlook

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million, excluding the impacts from the pending US tower portfolio sale4 that was recently announced
  • ATN continues to expect the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale4 to occur in the second quarter 2026 which could reduce the Company’s 2026 Adjusted EBITDA2 outlook by $6 million to $8 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $105 million to $115 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for full definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and see Table 5 for reconciliations of Operating Income to EBITDA and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures.
2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.
3 Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for full definitions of Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio and see Table 5 for reconciliations of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Table 6 for the reconciliations of Total Debt to Net Debt.
4 As previously disclosed, on February 11, 2026, certain subsidiaries of the Company entered into that certain Purchase and Sale Agreement with EIP Holdings, IV, LLC, an affiliate of Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc., to sell approximately 214 tower portfolio sites in the southwest US for up to $297 million in cash consideration (the “US tower portfolio sale”).

Earnings Conference Call
Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kqggmh2

BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer
"Our fourth quarter performance capped a year of steady operational progress and strengthening financial performance at ATN,” said Brad Martin, ATN’s Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we delivered growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, expanded our high-speed subscriber base, and significantly increased high-speed broadband homes passed through a major fixed wireless deployment in Alaska, creating a meaningful runway for future subscriber growth. At the same time, we tightened our cost structure, reinforcing our focus on operating efficiency and sustainable profitability. For the full year, that execution translated into higher operating profitability, stronger cash generation, and a business that is better aligned with our strategic focus on mobile, high-speed data and differentiated carrier solutions.

“Throughout 2025, we remained focused on strengthening our competitive position in our international markets by growing our mobility and high-speed subscriber bases, while leveraging government-funded and, to a lesser extent, internally allocated capital, to expand our US infrastructure. At the same time, we optimized our operations to drive future margin improvement,” Martin continued. “As capital intensity has moderated following our peak organic investment cycle, we have generated increased cash flow from operations and strengthened our balance sheet. We are entering 2026 from a position of greater resilience and flexibility, supported by operational improvements and the pending sale of our US tower portfolio, with a clear focus on our strategic objectives.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $184.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 2% versus $180.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding construction and other revenues, communication service revenues increased 3% year-over year reflecting growth in mobility, fixed, carrier services revenues. Full-year consolidated revenues for 2025 were essentially flat year-over-year at $728.0 million. Excluding construction and other revenues, communication service revenues declined 1% as growth in carrier services was more than offset by declines in mobility and fixed revenues.

Operating income was $15.7 million in the fourth quarter, increasing $7.0 million from the year-ago quarter. The improvement reflects a gain on spectrum asset dispositions as well as structural cost containment efforts which contributed to reductions in selling, general and administrative costs. Full-year operating income for 2025 was $28.4 million versus a full-year operating loss of $(0.8) million in the prior year, which included the 2024 goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million.

Net Loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(3.3) million, or $(0.32) per share, versus net income of $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter, which reflected an $8.9 million tax benefit. The fourth quarter of 2025 includes a $5.3 million expense for the write down of an equity investment. Full year 2025 net loss was $(14.9) million, or $(1.38) per share, compared with a net loss of $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share last year, which included the above referenced 2024 goodwill impairment charge and tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 8% from $46.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 3% to $190.0 million, from the prior-year result of $184.1 million.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

            
For Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
            
 2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
 International
International
USUSCorporate andCorporate andTotal
Total
 Telecom
Telecom
TelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATN
ATN
Total Revenue:$97,349 $94,766 $86,867 $85,782 $- $- $184,216 $180,548 
Mobility 28,548  27,544  (9) 459  -  -  28,539  28,003 
Fixed 61,328  60,870  51,947  50,808  -  -  113,275  111,678 
Carrier Services 3,005  3,244  31,377  30,022  -  -  34,382  33,266 
Construction -  -  449  1,291  -  -  449  1,291 
All other 4,468  3,108  3,103  3,202  -  -  7,571  6,310 
            
Operating Income (Loss)$17,912 $18,830 $5,851 $(1,591)$(8,060)$(8,565)$15,703 $8,674 
EBITDA(1)$31,472 $31,975 $24,381 $18,091 $(7,258)$(8,262)$48,595 $41,804 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$32,710 $32,343 $21,607 $19,515 $(4,341)$(5,632)$49,976 $46,226 
Capital Expenditures**$16,341 $15,418 $12,755 $9,281 $- $4 $29,096 $24,703 
            
            
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
            
 2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
 International
International
USUSCorporate andCorporate andTotal
Total
 Telecom
Telecom
TelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATN
ATN
Total Revenue:$381,881 $377,463 $346,094 $351,612 $- $- $727,975 $729,075 
Mobility 107,608  107,201  28  2,771  -  -  107,636  109,972 
Fixed 245,819  246,165  208,085  212,199  -  -  453,904  458,364 
Carrier Services 13,665  13,724  121,149  119,561  -  -  134,814  133,285 
Construction -  -  4,825  3,900  -  -  4,825  3,900 
All other 14,789  10,373  12,007  13,181  -  -  26,796  23,554 
            
Operating Income (Loss)$66,973 $75,773 $(1,715)$(44,443)$(36,824)$(32,125)$28,434 $(795)
EBITDA(1)$126,003 $140,487 $73,758 $36,453 $(33,443)$(31,492)$166,318 $145,448 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$131,636 $127,151 $78,536 $79,828 $(20,128)$(22,895)$190,044 $184,084 
Capital Expenditures**$46,581 $56,693 $43,439 $53,652 $2 $29 $90,022 $110,374 
            

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes reimbursable government capital program amounts.

Operating Metrics

       
Operating Metrics
       
 2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Q4 2025
 Q4Q3Q2Q1Q4vs. Q4 2024
       
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed523,500 512,900 432,900 424,300 412,600 27%
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers145,000 141,400 140,900 140,200 140,800 3%
       
Broadband Homes Passed813,900 813,500 803,400 801,500 800,900 2%
Broadband Customers194,900 196,000 199,200 198,800 203,200 -4%
       
Fiber Route Miles12,210 12,062 11,957 11,944 11,921 2%
       
International Mobile Subscribers      
Pre-Paid337,500 332,200 332,300 332,300 329,300 2%
Post-Paid61,700 61,200 60,200 59,600 59,500 4%
Total399,200 393,400 392,500 391,900 388,800 3%
       
Blended Churn2.97%3.19%3.09%3.32%3.51% 
       

*High-Speed Data is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $117.2 million versus $89.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Total debt was $565.2 million, at the end of 2025 compared to $557.4 million at the end of 2024. The Company’s Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.36x on December 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5% to $133.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $127.9 million in the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $90.0 million net of $84.6 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior-year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchases

Quarterly dividends of $0.275 per share were paid on January 9, 2026, on all shares of common stock outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Share repurchases. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

2026 Business Outlook

“As we look to 2026, our priority is to convert the investments we have made over the past several years into sustained cash generation and margin expansion,” said Martin. “We are entering the year with positive business momentum, a more efficient operating model, and disciplined capital allocation, leveraging government funding to support network growth and enhance returns. Together, these elements give us confidence in our ability to deliver further progress in 2026.”

Martin continued, “The pending sale of our US tower portfolio and the completion of the spectrum asset sales in the fourth quarter represent strategic actions to unlock asset value and further strengthen our balance sheet through debt reduction. With a renewed focus on our mobility, core broadband and carrier businesses, and continued discipline in new investments, we expect to further increase our financial flexibility and enhance our capacity to pursue attractive growth opportunities. Combined with encouraging trends in both our international markets and our US carrier and enterprise solutions in the second half of 2025, these actions position ATN well as we move into 2026 and beyond.”

For Full Year 2026:

  • ATN expects Adjusted EBITDA2 to be in the range of $190 to $200 million, excluding the impact of the pending US tower portfolio sale4
  • The Company continues to expect the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale4 to occur in the second quarter of 2026, which could reduce ATN’s 2026 Adjusted EBITDA2 outlook by $6 million to $8 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $105 to $115 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)

The Company plans to reassess and update its 2026 outlook after the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale4.

Conference Call Information
Call Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kqggmh2

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be used supplementally to the Company’s GAAP financial results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliations of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things such as restructuring and reorganization expenses, transaction-related expenses and gains or losses on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration. The Company has not attempted to provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because of the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without reasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital investments; the closing of the pending US tower portfolio transaction and the timing there of; the Company’s liquidity; receipt of certain government grants; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others: (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and average revenue per user; (2) the ability to receive the requisite regulatory consents and approvals and satisfy other conditions to consummate the proposed US tower portfolio sale; (3) government regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (4) the timeliness and availability of government program funding, permitting, and approvals; (5) the impact (if any) of geopolitical instability and U.S. military presence in the Caribbean; (6) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (9) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (10) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (11) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (12) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (13) the Company’s ability to successfully replace revenue declines in its US Telecom businesses as a result of the pending US tower portfolio sale through carrier,   enterprise broadband, and consumer-based broadband services; (14) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (15) with respect to the use of proceeds resulting from the US tower portfolio sale, the timing, manner and extent to which such proceeds are deployed may be affected by future market conditions, potential changes in tax laws and the Company's ability to develop corporate investment and strategic opportunities meeting; (16) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (17) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2025 as updated on the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Michele Satrowsky
Corporate Treasurer
ATN International, Inc.
IR@atni.com
978-619-1300

 
Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
      
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$102,491  $73,393 
Restricted cash 14,663   15,851 
Customer receivable 8,783   7,986 
Assets held-for-sale 11,200   - 
Other current assets 190,739   211,931 
      
Total current assets 327,876   309,161 
      
Property, plant and equipment, net 991,767   1,040,193 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,158   99,427 
Customer receivable - long term 35,128   41,030 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 117,770   130,144 
Other assets 102,555   107,148 
      
Total assets$1,673,254  $1,727,103 
      
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:     
Current portion of long-term debt$13,596  $8,226 
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,784   8,031 
Taxes payable 7,596   8,234 
Current portion of lease liabilities 13,891   16,188 
Other current liabilities 216,982   226,635 
      
Total current liabilities 260,849   267,314 
      
Long-term debt, net of current portion$551,571  $549,130 
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 30,834   36,203 
Lease liabilities 75,277   77,469 
Other long-term liabilities 113,923   125,233 
      
Total liabilities 1,032,454   1,055,349 
      
Redeemable non-controlling interests 86,821   76,303 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 444,292   489,493 
Non-controlling interests 109,687   105,958 
      
Total stockholders' equity 553,979   595,451 
      
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity$1,673,254  $1,727,103 
      


        
       Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
        
 Three Months Ended, Year Ended,
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues:       
Communications services$179,582  $174,703  $706,239  $707,758 
Construction 449   1,291   4,825   3,900 
Other 4,185   4,554   16,911   17,417 
Total revenue 184,216   180,548   727,975   729,075 
        
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):       
Cost of services and other 79,889   76,757   313,128   312,256 
Cost of construction revenue 494   1,278   5,264   3,866 
Selling, general and administrative 53,859   56,288   219,540   228,869 
Stock-based compensation 1,987   1,716   8,543   8,237 
Transaction-related charges 1,503   1,038   3,576   4,847 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,430   -   10,157   3,535 
Depreciation 31,648   31,139   132,976   138,335 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,244   1,991   4,908   7,907 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (3,541)  1,668   1,449   (13,251)
Goodwill impairment -   -   -   35,269 
Total operating expenses 168,513   171,875   699,541   729,870 
        
Operating income (loss) 15,703   8,673   28,434   (795)
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (11,293)  (12,608)  (47,120)  (48,362)
Other income (expense) (6,430)  (757)  (9,067)  (1,809)
Other income (expense), net (17,723)  (13,365)  (56,187)  (50,171)
        
Loss before income taxes (2,020)  (4,692)  (27,753)  (50,966)
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,789   (8,901)  (4,231)  (19,114)
        
Net income (loss) (6,809)  4,209   (23,522)  (31,852)
        
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 3,513   (637)  8,616   5,423 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders$(3,296) $3,572  $(14,906) $(26,429)
        
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:       
        
Basic$(0.32) $0.14  $(1.38) $(2.10)
        
Diluted$(0.32) $0.14  $(1.38) $(2.10)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 15,257   15,114   15,218   15,229 
Diluted 15,257   15,127   15,218   15,229 
        


 
Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
  
 Year Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
    
Net loss$(23,522) $(31,852)
Depreciation 132,976   138,335 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 4,908   7,907 
Provision for doubtful accounts 8,809   5,946 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,873   2,681 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 1,449   (13,251)
Stock-based compensation 8,543   8,237 
Deferred income taxes (8,522)  (12,777)
(Gain) loss on equity investments 5,016   (464)
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   760 
Goodwill impairment -   35,269 
Decrease in customer receivable 5,106   3,909 
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 2,097   (16,223)
Change in other operating assets and liabilities (5,798)  (561)
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 133,935   127,916 
    
Capital expenditures (90,022)  (110,375)
Government capital programs:   
Amounts disbursed (84,624)  (108,476)
Amounts received 74,304   95,758 
Net proceeds from sale of assets 606   18,609 
Purchases and sales of strategic investments -   790 
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 805   517 
Purchases and sales of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets 12,104   (573)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (86,827)  (103,750)
    
Dividends paid on common stock (15,671)  (14,674)
Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,771)  (3,645)
Finance lease payments (1,487)  (1,930)
Term loan - borrowings -   300,000 
Term loan - repayments (8,424)  (241,115)
Payment of debt issuance costs (444)  (6,705)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 74,000   103,000 
Revolving credit facilities – repayments (60,500)  (117,502)
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 3,450   5,740 
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (8,182)  (7,674)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (770)  (1,932)
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan -   (10,000)
Purchases of noncontrolling interests (150)  (652)
Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,751   - 
    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,198)  2,911 
    
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,910   27,077 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244   62,167 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$117,154  $89,244 
    


     
    Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended December 31, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$5,297 $2 $- $5,299 
Consumer 23,251  (11) -  23,240 
Total$28,548 $(9)$- $28,539 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,505 $29,989 $- $48,494 
Consumer 42,823  21,958  -  64,781 
Total$61,328 $51,947 $- $113,275 
     
Carrier Services$3,005 $31,377 $- $34,382 
Other 3,227  158  -  3,385 
     
Total Communications Services$96,108 $83,473 $- $179,581 
     
Construction$- $449 $- $449 
     
Managed services$1,241 $2,945 $- $4,186 
Total Other$1,241 $2,945 $- $4,186 
     
Total Revenue$97,349 $86,867 $- $184,216 
     
Depreciation$13,297 $17,549 $802 $31,648 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$263 $981 $- $1,244 
Total operating expenses$79,437 $81,016 $8,060 $168,513 
Operating income (loss)$17,912 $5,851 $(8,060)$15,703 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$367 $3,146 $- $3,513 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$31,472 $24,381 $(7,258)$48,595 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$32,710 $21,607 $(4,341)$49,976 
     
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2025):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$79,165 $35,915 $2,074 $117,154 
Total current assets 165,341  141,592  20,943  327,876 
Fixed assets, net 451,303  533,443  7,021  991,767 
Total assets 701,579  881,968  89,707  1,673,254 
Total current liabilities 95,055  120,535  45,259  260,849 
Total debt, including current portion 59,952  329,036  176,180  565,168 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$5,048 $68 $- $5,116 
Consumer 22,496  391  -  22,887 
Total$27,544 $459 $- $28,003 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,148 $30,080 $- $48,228 
Consumer 42,722  20,728  -  63,450 
Total$60,870 $50,808 $- $111,678 
     
Carrier Services$3,244 $30,022 $- $33,266 
Other 1,641  115  -  1,756 
     
Total Communications Services$93,299 $81,404 $- $174,703 
     
Construction$- $1,291 $- $1,291 
     
Managed services$1,467 $3,087 $- $4,554 
     
Total Other$1,467 $3,087 $- $4,554 
     
Total Revenue$94,766 $85,782 $- $180,548 
     
Depreciation$12,894 $17,942 $303 $31,139 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$251 $1,740 $- $1,991 
Total operating expenses$75,936 $87,373 $8,565 $171,874 
Operating income (loss)$18,830 $(1,591)$(8,565)$8,674 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(4,377)$3,740 $- $(637)
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$31,975 $18,091 $(8,262)$41,804 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$32,343 $19,515 $(5,632)$46,226 
     
     
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$35,232 $51,604 $2,408 $89,244 
Total current assets 129,866  168,754  10,541  309,161 
Fixed assets, net 466,861  565,625  7,707  1,040,193 
Total assets 675,642  957,914  93,547  1,727,103 
Total current liabilities 85,588  147,490  34,236  267,314 
Total debt, including current portion 59,850  316,242  181,264  557,356 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
     
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the year ended December 31, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$20,176 $66 $- $20,242 
Consumer 87,432  (38) -  87,394 
Total$107,608 $28 $- $107,636 
     
Fixed    
Business$74,077 $118,043 $- $192,120 
Consumer 171,742  90,042  -  261,784 
Total$245,819 $208,085 $- $453,904 
     
Carrier Services$13,665 $121,149 $- $134,814 
Other 9,413  472  -  9,885 
     
Total Communications Services$376,505 $329,734 $- $706,239 
     
Construction$- $4,825 $- $4,825 
     
Managed services$5,376 $11,535 $- $16,911 
Total Other$5,376 $11,535 $- $16,911 
     
Total Revenue$381,881 $346,094 $- $727,975 
     
Depreciation$58,026 $71,569 $3,381 $132,976 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$1,004 $3,904 $- $4,908 
Total operating expenses$314,908 $347,809 $36,824 $699,541 
Operating income (loss)$66,973 $(1,715)$(36,824)$28,434 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(6,238)$14,854 $- $8,616 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$126,003 $73,758 $(33,443)$166,318 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$131,636 $78,536 $(20,128)$190,044 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$19,794 $277 $- $20,071 
Consumer 87,407  2,494  -  89,901 
Total$107,201 $2,771 $- $109,972 
     
Fixed    
Business$74,087 $125,439 $- $199,526 
Consumer 172,078  86,760  -  258,838 
Total$246,165 $212,199 $- $458,364 
     
Carrier Services$13,724 $119,561 $- $133,285 
Other 4,680  1,457  -  6,137 
     
Total Communications Services$371,770 $335,988 $- $707,758 
     
Construction$- $3,900 $- $3,900 
     
Managed services$5,693 $11,724 $- $17,417 
     
Total Other$5,693 $11,724 $- $17,417 
     
Total Revenue$377,463 $351,612 $- $729,075 
     
Depreciation$63,708 $73,995 $633 $138,336 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$1,006 $6,901 $- $7,907 
Total operating expenses$301,690 $396,055 $32,125 $729,870 
Operating income (loss)$75,773 $(44,443)$(32,125)$(795)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(12,844)$18,267 $- $5,423 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$140,487 $36,453 $(31,492)$145,448 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$127,151 $79,828 $(22,895)$184,084 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
   


     
    Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended December 31, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$17,912 $5,851 $(8,060)$15,703 
Depreciation expense 13,297  17,549  802  31,648 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 263  981  -  1,244 
EBITDA$31,472 $24,381 $(7,258)$48,595 
     
Stock-based compensation 141  28  1,818  1,987 
Transaction-related charges -  -  1,504  1,504 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 337  2,093  (999) 1,431 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 760  (4,895) 594  (3,541)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$32,710 $21,607 $(4,341)$49,976 
     
     
     
For the three months December 31, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$18,830 $(1,591)$(8,565)$8,674 
Depreciation expense 12,894  17,942  303  31,139 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251  1,740  -  1,991 
EBITDA$31,975 $18,091 $(8,262)$41,804 
     
Stock-based compensation 35  137  1,544  1,716 
Transaction-related charges -  -  1,038  1,038 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 333  1,287  48  1,668 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$32,343 $19,515 $(5,632)$46,226 
     
     
For the year ended December 31, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$66,973 $(1,715)$(36,824)$28,434 
Depreciation expense 58,026  71,569  3,381  132,976 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,004  3,904  -  4,908 
EBITDA$126,003 $73,758 $(33,443)$166,318 
     
Stock-based compensation 639  183  7,721  8,543 
Transaction-related charges -  -  3,576  3,576 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 3,805  4,928  1,424  10,157 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 1,189  (333) 594  1,450 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$131,636 $78,536 $(20,128)$190,044 
     
     
     
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$75,773 $(44,443)$(32,125) (795)
Depreciation expense 63,708  73,995  633  138,336 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,006  6,901  -  7,907 
EBITDA$140,487 $36,453 $(31,492)$145,448 
     
Stock-based compensation 354  621  7,261  8,236 
Transaction-related charges -  3,789  1,058  4,847 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,489  1,167  879  3,535 
Goodwill impairment -  35,269  -  35,269 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (15,179) 2,529  (601) (13,251)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$127,151 $79,828 $(22,895)$184,084 
             


      
    Table 6
      
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
      
      
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
      
      
Current portion of long-term debt *$13,596  $8,226 
Long-term debt, net of current portion * 551,571   549,130 
      
Total debt$565,167  $557,356 
      
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 117,154   89,244 
      
Net Debt$448,013  $468,112 
      
      
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended$190,044  $184,084 
      
      
Net Debt Ratio 2.36   2.54 
      
      
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility
 



Tags

2025 Q4 Earnings ATN ATN International Telecommunications Full Year 2025 Earnings
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading