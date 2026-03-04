Vanguard Transforms the Jobsite with Versatile Power Ecosystem at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Milwaukee, WI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Vanguard is demonstrating how a swappable power ecosystem can transform a jobsite. Exhibiting in the South Hall in Booth #S80207, Vanguard is displaying its lineup of rugged commercial engines alongside a fully integrated battery ecosystem designed specifically for the rigorous demands of the construction market.

This year, Vanguard is focused on the operational reality of the contractor, showcasing how a standardized swappable battery platform can power an entire suite of equipment. By leveraging its advanced swappable battery technology, Vanguard is enabling construction professionals to run a complete range of tools using a single, versatile system that simplifies equipment management and logistics.

“The modern jobsite is evolving, and so is the way we power it. We are looking beyond the battery itself to the actual flow of work, creating a comprehensive power ecosystem that simplifies operations for the contractor,” said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “But seamless power must also be tough. We designed our power solutions to handle the vibration, dust, and continuous demand that defines this industry. Whether it’s our rugged engines or our lithium-ion battery packs, our message at CONEXPO is simple: Vanguard builds power that shows up to work.”

Streamlining the Workflow

The Vanguard booth features a fully operational jobsite simulation designed to show how a single power source can simplify the contractor’s workflow. The display allows attendees to operate a sequential lineup of compact equipment powered by the Vanguard™ Si1.5 48V 1.5kWh1 battery, mirroring the precise workflow of a concrete contractor:

Bartell Global Plate Compactor: Compressing soil/gravel.

Compressing soil/gravel. Bartell Global Walk-Behind Trowel: Smoothing wet concrete.

Smoothing wet concrete. Norton Clipper Concrete Saw: Cutting hardened concrete.

Cutting hardened concrete. EDCO Single Head Grinder: Finishing the surface.

Complementing the workflow is the Mi-T-M ePowerStation™, a generator that stores electricity to provide portable power across the jobsite. By utilizing the Si1.5 battery across distinct applications and supporting the site with portable power stations, Vanguard highlights a simplified future for construction professionals — where swapping a battery is as universal and seamless as the rest of their workflow.

Engineered for the Jobsite

Beyond the interactive display, the Vanguard booth also features its robust portfolio of fixed and swappable battery solutions designed to withstand construction environments. Vanguard’s fixed battery solutions, including the 24V Fi3.5 (3.5kWh1), Fi5.0 (5kWh1) and Fi7.0 (7kWh1) available in long and tall configurations, are on display. These units are built for high-vibration environments and are backed by an eight-year commercial limited warranty2 and the support of the Briggs & Stratton® dealer network.

Complete OEM Integration

To support the electrification of construction equipment, Vanguard has expanded its portfolio to include high-power motors and motor controllers, both of which are featured in the booth display. The Vanguard™ MVG1500 Motor serves as an automotive-grade solution delivering high torque for vertical shaft applications, featuring an integrated controller to simplify the design of next-generation pressure washers, pumps, and power equipment. Vanguard will soon expand its lineup with the MVG3500 and MVG5000 motors to meet the higher power needs of OEMs in utility and construction applications. Both models are scheduled to enter full production later this spring, further strengthening the Vanguard portfolio of high-performance electric solutions.

Additionally, the lineup includes a range of motor controllers, including the MC2000, MC4000, and MC8000, that enable Vanguard to power a wider variety of compact equipment, including blowers, walk-behind trowels, pumps, and sprayers.

Rugged Commercial Engines

Vanguard continues to set the standard for commercial power with engines engineered for heavy-duty operation. The booth highlights the BIG BLOCK™ 40.0 Gross HP3 EFI/ETC engine, which features Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) for optimized fuel efficiency and reliable starting, alongside Electronic Throttle Control (ETC), which reacts instantly to applied loads to maintain consistent power.

Also on display is the premium lineup of Single-Cylinder Horizontal Shaft engines, including the Vanguard 300 and the Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC. The Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC is the first single-cylinder engine in its class to offer EFI and ETC technology, delivering smooth power and all-weather starting. Both engines feature the exclusive TransportGuard® system, a single 3-in-1 lever that shuts off fuel and ignition simultaneously to prevent oil dilution during transport — solving a common pain point for rental houses and contractors.

Propane Conversion Made Simple

For contractors looking to diversify their fuel sources, Vanguard is showcasing its Propane Conversion Kits, available through Propane Power Systems (PPS). These EPA/CARB-certified kits provide a simple, OEM-approved solution to convert Vanguard-powered commercial equipment. Users gain benefits like reduced fuel spillage and the elimination of fuel storage issues, all while maintaining a greener business edge. The kits are backed by a 3-year limited commercial warranty2.

Visit Vanguard in the South Hall at Booth #S80207 to see these solutions in action and talk with the company’s application experts.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017.

2See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details.

3All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

