Ring Energy Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves, and Provides 2026 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, year-end 2025 proved reserves and provided 2026 operational and financial guidance.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Sold 13,124 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”), near the mid-point of guidance and 20,508 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) which was above the mid-point of guidance;
- Reported a net loss of $12.8 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, which included a $35.9 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment, and Adjusted Net Income1 of $3.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share;
- Remained cash flow positive for the 25th consecutive quarter, generating Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“AFCF”)1 of $5.7 million;
- Reduced debt $8.0 million after retiring a $10.0 million deferred payment obligation;
- Lowered Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) to $10.02 per Boe, 7% below the low end of guidance; and
- Capital expenditures of $24.3 million, which was within guidance;
Full Year 2025 Highlights
- Increased sales volumes year-over-year (“YoY”) by 3% to a record 20,253 Boe/d with oil sales essentially flat at 13,263 Bo/d;
- Reported a net loss of $34.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, which included a $108.8 million non-cash ceiling test impairment, and Adjusted Net Income1 of $38.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share;
- Generated record Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 of $50.1 million, despite an 18% reduction in realized prices, and remained cash flow positive for over 6 consecutive years;
- Proved reserves increased by 14%, or 19.1 MMBoe, to 153.3 MMBoe;
- Decreased capital expenditures by 35% YoY to $98.2 million;
- Paid down $40.0 million of debt since closing the acquisition of Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) assets from Lime Rock Resources IV, LP (“Lime Rock”) on March 31, 2025;
- Reaffirmed the borrowing base at $585 million, exited 2025 with ~$166 million of liquidity, and borrowings of $420 million; and
- Fully integrated Lime Rock acquisition with production, capex and LOE beating expectations to date.
2026 Outlook
- Targeting essentially flat sales from the prior year after the disposition of approximately 200 Boe/d of non-operated production;
- Production midpoint of 20,150 Boe/d and 12,950 Bo/d
- Disciplined capital spending program with a midpoint of $115 million;
- Total wells drilled, completed and online (midpoint) of ~28 wells.
1. Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release for details and reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP.
Management Commentary
Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“Ring Energy delivered strong operational and financial results in 2025, demonstrating the effectiveness of our disciplined, value focused strategy. While the year presented significant challenges across the oil and gas sector, including a roughly 18% year over year decline in realized prices, we responded decisively early in the first quarter. By adjusting our drilling plans, reducing our capital spending, focusing investment on our highest return opportunities and taking advantage of the production from the Lime Rock acquisition, we protected margins, improved efficiency, and performed well despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.
Overall, Ring increased production by 3% year over year, and in the last six months, we reduced our lease operating expenses by approximately $1.4 million per month – an 18% reduction2. In addition to the new reserves added by the Lime Rock transaction, we replaced 169% of our 2025 production organically which contributed to our strong 14% increase in year-over-year reserves.
These operational improvements drove strong financial results. We generated a record $50 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a 15% increase year over year, paid down $40 million of debt since closing the Lime Rock acquisition, and paid the $10 million deferred cash payment for the Lime Rock acquisition. Importantly, we extended our record to 25 consecutive quarters of positive cash flow generation. Our consistent execution continues to support sustainable free cash flow across commodity cycles.”
Mr. McKinney concluded, “In 2026, we are focused on improving capital efficiency through cost reductions, improving the horizontal mix of our capital program, and drilling longer lateral wells. At a $60 oil price, we intend to maintain production, reduce debt, and continue growing our inventory and reserves. If prices continue above $60, we will accelerate debt reduction. On behalf of the Board and management team, we thank our employees for their disciplined execution in 2025 and look forward to our continued success and creating value for our stockholders in 2026.”
Summary Results
|Quarter
|Year
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025 to Q3 2025 % Change
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2025 to Q4 2024 % Change
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|FY % Change
|Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d)
|20,508
|20,789
|(1)%
|19,658
|4%
|20,253
|19,648
|3%
|Crude Oil (Bo/d)
|13,124
|13,332
|(2)%
|12,916
|2%
|13,263
|13,283
|—%
|Net Sales (MBoe)
|1,886.8
|1,912.6
|(1)%
|1,808.5
|4%
|7,392.5
|7,191.1
|3%
|Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe)
|$35.45
|$41.10
|(14)%
|$46.14
|(23)%
|$41.55
|$50.94
|(18)%
|Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo)
|$57.47
|$64.32
|(11)%
|$68.98
|(17)%
|$63.53
|$74.87
|(15)%
|Revenues ($MM)
|$66.9
|$78.6
|(15)%
|$83.4
|(20)%
|$307.2
|$366.3
|(16)%
|Net Income (Loss) ($MM)
|$(12.8)
|$(51.6)
|75%
|$5.7
|(325)%
|$(34.7)
|$67.5
|(151)%
|Adjusted Net Income1($MM)
|$3.6
|$13.1
|(73)%
|$12.3
|(71)%
|$38.4
|$69.5
|(45)%
|Adjusted EBITDA1($MM)
|$38.4
|$47.7
|(19)%
|$50.9
|(25)%
|$184.0
|$233.3
|(21)%
|Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|$24.3
|$24.6
|(1)%
|$37.6
|(35)%
|$98.2
|$151.9
|(35)%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow1($MM)
|$5.7
|$13.9
|(59)%
|$4.7
|21%
|$50.1
|$43.6
|15%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled “Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses discussed below.
2. Based on the comparison of the pro forma lease operating expenses of Ring and Lime Rock during the six months prior to the closing date of the Lime Rock acquisition and the last six months of the period.
Select Expenses and Other Items
|Quarter
|Year
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025 to Q3 2025 % Change
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2025 to Q4 2024 % Change
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|FY % Change
|Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM)
|$18.9
|$20.5
|(8)%
|$20.3
|(7)%
|$79.4
|$78.3
|1%
|Lease operating expenses ($/BOE)
|$10.02
|$10.73
|(7)%
|$11.24
|(11)%
|$10.73
|$10.89
|(1)%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM)
|$23.0
|$25.2
|(9)%
|$24.5
|(6)%
|$96.4
|$98.7
|(2)%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE)
|$12.19
|$13.19
|(8)%
|$13.57
|(10)%
|$13.04
|$13.73
|(5)%
|General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM)
|$8.0
|$8.1
|(1)%
|$8.0
|—%
|$31.9
|$29.6
|8%
|General and administrative expenses ($/BOE)
|$4.26
|$4.26
|—%
|$4.44
|(4)%
|$4.32
|$4.12
|5%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM)
|$6.6
|$6.5
|2%
|$6.4
|3%
|$25.8
|$24.1
|7%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE)
|$3.47
|$3.41
|2%
|$3.52
|(1)%
|$3.49
|$3.36
|4%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM)
|$6.5
|$6.5
|—%
|$6.3
|3%
|$25.8
|$24.1
|7%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE)
|$3.46
|$3.41
|1%
|$3.51
|(1)%
|$3.49
|$3.35
|4%
|Interest expense ($MM)
|$9.1
|$10.1
|(10)%
|$10.1
|(10)%
|$40.4
|$43.3
|(7)%
|Interest expense ($/BOE)
|$4.83
|$5.26
|(8)%
|$5.59
|(14)%
|$5.47
|$6.02
|(9)%
|Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) (1)
|$17.5
|$0.4
|4275%
|$(6.3)
|378%
|$31.7
|$(2.4)
|1421%
|Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)
|$2.7
|$2.5
|8%
|$0.7
|286%
|$5.5
|$(5.2)
|206%
|Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)
|$14.8
|$(2.1)
|805%
|$(7.0)
|311%
|$26.2
|$2.8
|836%
(1) A summary listing of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions at December 31, 2025 is included in the tables shown later in this release. For full year 2026, the Company currently has approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil (approximately 48% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $65.21 and approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 66% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.79.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Total liquidity at December 31, 2025 was $165.9 million, a 5% increase from September 30, 2025 and a 24% decrease from December 31, 2024. Liquidity at December 31, 2025 consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 million and $165.0 million of availability under Ring’s revolving credit facility, which includes a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit. On December 31, 2025, the Company had $420.0 million in borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585.0 million. Ring paid down $8 million of debt during the fourth quarter of 2025 and $40.0 million since the closing of the Lime Rock Acquisition in March 2025. The Company is targeting further debt reduction during 2026 dependent on market conditions, the timing of capital spending, and other considerations.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company’s borrowing base of $585 million under its revolving credit facility was reaffirmed. The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination is scheduled to occur during May 2026. Ring is currently in compliance with all applicable covenants under its revolving credit facility.
Ceiling Test Impairment
The Company accounts for its assets under the full cost method of accounting, which requires calculation of the limitation on capitalized costs (the full cost ceiling) each quarter. Due to a decrease in the twelve month average commodity pricing, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This non-cash charge had no net impact on cash flows.
Drilling and Completion Activity
In 4Q 2025 the Company finished drilling and completed a 1.5-mile horizontal well in the Northwest Shelf in which drilling began in the third quarter of 2025. The Company drilled and completed two additional 1-mile horizontal wells in the Central Basin Platform, one in Andrews County and one in Crane County (both with a working interest of 100%). Also in Crane County the Company drilled and completed one vertical well (with a working interest of 100%).
The table below sets forth Ring’s drilling and completions activities by quarter for 2025 and for the full year:
|Quarter
|Area
|Wells Drilled
|Wells Completed
|1Q 2025
|Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)
|4
|4
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|3
|3
|Total
|7
|7
|2Q 2025
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|1
|1
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|1
|1
|Total
|2
|2
|3Q 2025
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|4
|4
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|1
|1
|Total
|5
|5
|4Q 2025
|Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)
|1
|1
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|2
|2
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|1
|1
|Total
|4
|4
|FY 2025
|Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)
|5
|5
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|7
|7
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|6
|6
|Total
|18
|18
2026 Capital Investment, Sales Volumes, and Operating Expense Guidance
Sales volumes for the first quarter 2026 were temporarily impacted by a winter storm reducing volumes over a five day period. Oil sales reduction was approximately 39,050 Bo (430 Bo/d), and Boe sales reduction was approximately 48,250 Boe (540 Boe/d). All production has been restored. Additionally, Ring Energy sold approximately 150 Bo/d or 200 Boe/d of non-operated production.
The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q4 2026
|FY 2026
|Sales Volumes:
|Total Oil (Bo/d)
|12,100 – 12,500
|12,450 – 13,450
|12,750 – 13,750
|12,800 – 13,800
|12,500 – 13,400
|Midpoint (Bo/d)
|12,300
|12,950
|13,250
|13,300
|12,950
|Total (Boe/d)
|19,100-19,600
|19,400 – 21,000
|19,700 – 21,300
|19,800 – 21,400
|19,500 - 20,800
|Midpoint (Boe/d)
|19,350
|20,200
|20,500
|20,600
|20,150
|Oil (%)
|64%
|64%
|65%
|65%
|64%
|NGLs (%)
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Gas (%)
|16%
|16%
|15%
|15%
|16%
|Capital Program:
|Capital spending(1)(2)(millions)
|$28 - $34
|$28 - $36
|$27 - $35
|$17 - $25
|$100 - $130
|Midpoint (millions)
|$31
|$32
|$31
|$21
|$115
|New Hz wells drilled
|5 - 6
|5 - 7
|5 - 7
|3 - 5
|18 - 25
|New Vertical wells drilled
|1
|1 - 2
|1 - 2
|1
|4 - 6
|Completion of DUC wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wells completed and online
|7 - 8
|6 - 9
|6 - 9
|4 - 6
|23 - 32
|Operating Expenses:
|LOE (per Boe)
|$10.75 - $11.25
|$10.05 - $11.05
|$10.00 - $11.00
|$10.00 - $11.00
|$10.15 - $11.15
|Midpoint (per Boe)
|$11.00
|$10.55
|$10.50
|$10.50
|$10.65
(1) In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.
(2) Based on the $115 million midpoint of spending guidance, the Company expects the following estimated allocation of capital investment:
• 68% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure, and conversions;
• 26% for recompletions and capital workovers;
• 5% for land and non-operated capital; and
• 1% for environmental and emission reducing facility upgrades.
Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves
The Company's year-end 2025 SEC proved reserves were 153.3 MMBoe, up 14% compared to 134.2 MMBoe at year-end 2024. During 2025, Ring recorded reserve additions of 14.0 MMBoe for acquisitions, 11.2 MMBoe for extensions, discoveries and improved recovery, and 1.3 MMBoe of positive revisions related to changes in pricing and performance. Offsetting these additions was 7.4 MMBoe of production.
The SEC twelve-month first day of the month average prices used for year-end 2025 were $61.82 per barrel of crude oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials, while for year-end 2024 they were $71.96 per barrel of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas — a decrease of 14% and an increase of 59%, respectively.
Year-end 2025 SEC proved reserves were comprised of approximately 59% crude oil, 19% natural gas, and 22% natural gas liquids. At year end, approximately 68% of 2025 proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 32% as proved undeveloped. This is compared to year-end 2024 when approximately 69% of proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 31% were classified as proved undeveloped. The Company’s year-end 2025 proved reserves were prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., an independent petroleum engineering firm.
The PV-10 value at year-end 2025 was $1,318.2 million versus $1,462.8 million at the end of 2024.
|Oil (Bbl)
|Gas (Mcf)
|Natural Gas Liquids (Bbl)
|Net
(Boe)
|PV-10(1)
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|80,904,071
|149,817,162
|28,303,085
|134,176,684
|$
|1,462,827,136
|Purchase of minerals in place
|9,915,483
|10,067,543
|2,373,336
|13,966,743
|Extensions, discoveries and improved recovery
|7,281,553
|10,624,783
|2,133,786
|11,186,136
|Sales of minerals in place
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Production
|(4,841,164
|)
|(6,980,958
|)
|(1,387,818
|)
|(7,392,476
|)
|Revisions of previous quantity estimates
|(2,939,895
|)
|12,652,046
|2,171,955
|1,340,734
|Balance, December 31, 2025
|90,320,048
|176,180,576
|33,594,344
|153,277,821
|$
|1,318,208,128
(1) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) measure.
In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average commodity price for each product, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the year ended December 31, 2025. The SEC average prices used for year-end 2025 were $61.82 per barrel of crude oil (WTI) and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas (Henry Hub), both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials. Such prices were held constant throughout the estimated lives of the reserves. Future production and development costs are based on year-end costs with no escalations.
Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows
Ring’s standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and natural gas reserves and changes in the standardized measure as described below were prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Future cash inflows
|$
|5,976,599,552
|$
|6,165,487,616
|Future production costs
|(2,473,482,048
|)
|(2,432,555,200
|)
|Future development costs(1)
|(573,423,296
|)
|(536,825,664
|)
|Future income taxes
|(402,808,797
|)
|(465,768,645
|)
|Future net cash flows
|2,526,885,411
|2,730,338,107
|10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows
|(1,403,392,079
|)
|(1,497,401,764
|)
|Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows
|$
|1,123,493,332
|$
|1,232,936,343
(1) Future development costs include not only development costs but also future asset retirement costs.
Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure
PV-10 is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows (“Standardized Measure”), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for proved reserves calculated using SEC pricing. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10 percent. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies without regard to the specific tax characteristics of such entities. Moreover, GAAP does not provide a measure of estimated future net cash flows for reserves other than proved reserves or for reserves calculated using prices other than SEC prices. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to represent the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves.
The following table reconciles the PV-10 value of the Company’s estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 to the Standardized Measure:
|SEC Pricing Proved Reserves
|Standardized Measure Reconciliation
|Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10)
|$
|1,318,208,128
|Future income taxes, discounted at 10%
|194,714,796
|Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
|$
|1,123,493,332
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues
|$
|66,882,770
|$
|78,601,336
|$
|83,440,546
|$
|307,178,072
|$
|366,327,414
|Costs and Operating Expenses
|Lease operating expenses
|18,911,801
|20,518,472
|20,326,216
|79,353,806
|78,310,949
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|121,097
|126,569
|130,230
|585,087
|506,333
|Ad valorem taxes
|2,279,266
|2,446,565
|2,421,595
|7,906,586
|8,069,064
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|3,224,183
|3,670,987
|3,857,147
|14,312,232
|16,116,565
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,002,908
|25,225,345
|24,548,849
|96,414,150
|98,702,843
|Ceiling test impairment
|35,913,116
|72,912,330
|—
|108,825,446
|—
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|390,892
|390,563
|323,085
|1,490,255
|1,380,298
|Operating lease expense
|175,090
|175,091
|175,090
|700,362
|700,362
|General and administrative expense
|8,030,310
|8,139,771
|8,035,977
|31,928,576
|29,640,300
|Total Costs and Operating Expenses
|92,048,663
|133,605,693
|59,818,189
|341,516,500
|233,426,714
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|(25,165,893
|)
|(55,004,357
|)
|23,622,357
|(34,338,428
|)
|132,900,700
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income
|56,910
|74,253
|124,765
|290,879
|491,946
|Interest (expense)
|(9,122,419
|)
|(10,052,320
|)
|(10,112,496
|)
|(40,430,929
|)
|(43,311,810
|)
|Gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|17,495,270
|444,305
|(6,254,448
|)
|31,658,839
|(2,365,917
|)
|Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
|60,855
|105,642
|—
|446,400
|89,693
|Other income
|29,582
|—
|80,970
|189,294
|106,656
|Net Other Income (Expense)
|8,520,198
|(9,428,120
|)
|(16,161,209
|)
|(7,845,517
|)
|(44,989,432
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes
|(16,645,695
|)
|(64,432,477
|)
|7,461,148
|(42,183,945
|)
|87,911,268
|Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes
|3,800,401
|12,800,947
|(1,803,629
|)
|7,452,746
|(20,440,954
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|(34,731,199
|)
|$
|67,470,314
|Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.34
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.34
|Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|207,233,067
|206,688,003
|198,166,543
|204,984,223
|197,937,683
|Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|207,233,067
|206,688,003
|200,886,010
|204,984,223
|200,277,380
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Operating Data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales volumes:
|Oil (Bbls)
|1,207,425
|1,226,537
|1,188,272
|4,841,164
|4,861,628
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|1,808,355
|1,853,599
|1,683,793
|6,980,958
|6,423,674
|Natural gas liquids (Bbls)
|377,937
|377,141
|339,589
|1,387,818
|1,258,814
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1)
|1,886,755
|1,912,611
|1,808,493
|7,392,476
|7,191,054
|% Oil
|64
|%
|64
|%
|66
|%
|65
|%
|68
|%
|% Natural gas
|16
|%
|16
|%
|15
|%
|16
|%
|15
|%
|% Natural gas liquids
|20
|%
|20
|%
|19
|%
|19
|%
|17
|%
|Average daily sales volumes:
|Oil (Bbls/d)
|13,124
|13,332
|12,916
|13,263
|13,283
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|19,656
|20,148
|18,302
|19,126
|17,551
|Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)
|4,108
|4,099
|3,691
|3,802
|3,439
|Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)
|20,508
|20,789
|19,658
|20,253
|19,648
|Average realized sales prices:
|Oil ($/Bbl)
|$
|57.47
|$
|64.32
|$
|68.98
|$
|63.53
|$
|74.87
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|(2.49
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(0.96
|)
|(1.33
|)
|(1.44
|)
|Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls)
|5.29
|5.22
|9.08
|6.43
|9.23
|Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe)
|$
|35.45
|$
|41.10
|$
|46.14
|$
|41.55
|$
|50.94
|Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe):
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|10.02
|$
|10.73
|$
|11.24
|$
|10.73
|$
|10.89
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.07
|Ad valorem taxes
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.34
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.12
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.92
|$
|2.13
|$
|1.94
|$
|2.24
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|12.19
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.57
|$
|13.04
|$
|13.73
|Ceiling test impairment
|$
|19.03
|$
|38.12
|$
|—
|$
|14.72
|$
|—
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.19
|Operating lease expense
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.10
|G&A (including share-based compensation)
|$
|4.26
|$
|4.26
|$
|4.44
|$
|4.32
|$
|4.12
|G&A (excluding share-based compensation)
|$
|3.47
|$
|3.41
|$
|3.52
|$
|3.49
|$
|3.36
|G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs)
|$
|3.46
|$
|3.41
|$
|3.51
|$
|3.49
|$
|3.35
(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding.) The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|902,913
|$
|1,866,395
|Accounts receivable
|30,938,908
|36,172,316
|Joint interest billing receivables, net
|1,623,991
|1,083,164
|Derivative assets
|21,468,134
|5,497,057
|Inventory
|5,312,715
|4,047,819
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,822,751
|1,781,341
|Total Current Assets
|62,069,412
|50,448,092
|Properties and Equipment
|Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method
|1,891,510,431
|1,809,309,848
|Financing lease asset subject to depreciation
|3,633,586
|4,634,556
|Fixed assets subject to depreciation
|3,504,788
|3,389,907
|Total Properties and Equipment
|1,898,648,805
|1,817,334,311
|Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(569,180,901
|)
|(475,212,325
|)
|Net Properties and Equipment
|1,329,467,904
|1,342,121,986
|Operating lease asset
|1,285,159
|1,906,264
|Derivative assets
|9,739,430
|5,473,375
|Deferred financing costs
|9,337,344
|8,149,757
|Total Assets
|$
|1,411,899,249
|$
|1,408,099,474
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|97,522,809
|$
|95,729,261
|Income tax liability
|356,436
|328,985
|Financing lease liability
|730,564
|906,119
|Operating lease liability
|586,614
|648,204
|Derivative liabilities
|841,193
|6,410,547
|Notes payable
|505,752
|496,397
|Asset retirement obligations
|418,526
|517,674
|Total Current Liabilities
|100,961,894
|105,037,187
|Non-current Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|20,764,119
|28,591,802
|Revolving line of credit
|420,000,000
|385,000,000
|Financing lease liability, less current portion
|593,146
|647,078
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|819,223
|1,405,837
|Derivative liabilities
|2,512,692
|2,912,745
|Asset retirement obligations
|29,972,429
|25,864,843
|Total Liabilities
|575,623,503
|549,459,492
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 207,656,929 shares and 198,561,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|207,657
|198,561
|Additional paid-in capital
|812,777,586
|800,419,719
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|23,290,503
|58,021,702
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|836,275,746
|858,639,982
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,411,899,249
|$
|1,408,099,474
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|(34,731,199
|)
|$
|67,470,314
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,002,908
|25,225,345
|24,548,849
|96,414,150
|98,702,843
|Ceiling test impairment
|35,913,116
|72,912,330
|—
|108,825,446
|—
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|390,892
|390,563
|323,085
|1,490,255
|1,380,298
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|691,228
|693,625
|1,299,078
|4,459,520
|4,969,174
|Share-based compensation
|1,474,560
|1,618,600
|1,672,320
|6,135,957
|5,506,017
|Credit loss expense
|—
|907
|(26,747
|)
|19,029
|160,847
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(60,855
|)
|(105,642
|)
|—
|(446,400
|)
|(89,693
|)
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,650,179
|)
|(12,964,252
|)
|1,723,338
|(7,858,446
|)
|19,935,413
|Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation
|(201,533
|)
|123,533
|9,011
|30,763
|104,344
|(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|(17,495,270
|)
|(444,305
|)
|6,254,448
|(31,658,839
|)
|2,365,917
|Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net
|2,741,821
|2,586,230
|745,104
|5,452,300
|(5,193,673
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|2,153,443
|4,672,943
|349,474
|4,452,926
|3,594,504
|Inventory
|(327,355
|)
|399,193
|580,161
|(1,264,896
|)
|2,089,116
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|454,986
|439,087
|295,555
|(41,410
|)
|93,509
|Accounts payable
|12,513,783
|841,492
|4,462,089
|474,744
|(5,076,738
|)
|Settlement of asset retirement obligation
|(67,428
|)
|(265,794
|)
|(613,603
|)
|(904,493
|)
|(1,588,480
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|44,688,823
|44,492,325
|47,279,681
|150,849,407
|194,423,712
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Payments for the Lime Rock Acquisition
|(9,293,884
|)
|(1,709,776
|)
|—
|(81,863,429
|)
|—
|Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties
|(1,016,517
|)
|(715,126
|)
|(1,423,483
|)
|(2,528,932
|)
|(2,210,826
|)
|Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties
|(24,955,052
|)
|(20,995,094
|)
|(36,386,055
|)
|(95,207,027
|)
|(153,945,456
|)
|Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation
|(4,402
|)
|(5,708
|)
|—
|(179,771
|)
|(185,524
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation
|—
|—
|—
|17,360
|10,605
|Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|100
|121,232
|100
|121,232
|Proceeds from sale of New Mexico properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(144,398
|)
|Proceeds from sale of CBP vertical wells
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5,500,000
|Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties
|—
|160,533
|—
|260,446
|—
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(35,269,855
|)
|(23,265,071
|)
|(37,688,306
|)
|(179,501,253
|)
|(150,854,367
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|30,500,000
|31,000,000
|22,000,000
|231,822,997
|130,000,000
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|(38,500,000
|)
|(51,000,000
|)
|(29,000,000
|)
|(196,822,997
|)
|(170,000,000
|)
|Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net
|(228,359
|)
|(8,000
|)
|—
|(1,189,805
|)
|(919,249
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|—
|—
|58,774
|1,648,539
|1,560,281
|Payments on notes payable
|(496,077
|)
|(486,590
|)
|(475,196
|)
|(1,639,184
|)
|(1,597,618
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|66,871
|(332,376
|)
|(42,746
|)
|(5,647,107
|)
|(88,450
|)
|Reduction of financing lease liabilities
|(145,397
|)
|(113,381
|)
|(265,812
|)
|(484,079
|)
|(954,298
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|(8,802,962
|)
|(20,940,347
|)
|(7,724,980
|)
|27,688,364
|(41,999,334
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|616,006
|286,907
|1,866,395
|(963,482
|)
|1,570,011
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|286,907
|—
|—
|1,866,395
|296,384
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|902,913
|$
|286,907
|$
|1,866,395
|$
|902,913
|$
|1,866,395
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Financial Commodity Derivative Positions
As of December 31, 2025
The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of December 31, 2025 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts).
|Oil Hedges (WTI)
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|Swaps:
|Hedged volume (Bbl)
|608,350
|577,101
|171,400
|529,000
|509,500
|492,000
|432,000
|412,963
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|67.95
|$
|66.50
|$
|62.26
|$
|65.34
|$
|62.82
|$
|60.45
|$
|61.80
|$
|57.59
|Two-way collars:
|Hedged volume (Bbl)
|—
|—
|379,685
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Weighted average put price
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|60.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Weighted average call price
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|72.50
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|NYMEX Swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|448,854
|1,165,628
|600,016
|1,072,305
|439,678
|423,035
|1,079,906
|1,046,151
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|4.19
|$
|3.82
|$
|4.19
|$
|3.99
|$
|4.02
|$
|4.02
|$
|3.86
|$
|4.02
|Two-way collars:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|456,850
|139,000
|648,728
|128,000
|717,000
|694,000
|—
|—
|Weighted average put price
|$
|3.50
|$
|3.50
|$
|3.10
|$
|3.50
|$
|3.99
|$
|3.00
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Weighted average call price
|$
|5.11
|$
|5.42
|$
|4.24
|$
|5.42
|$
|5.21
|$
|4.32
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)
|Q1 2028
|Q2 2028
|Q3 2028
|Q4 2028
|Q1 2029
|Q2 2029
|Q3 2029
|Q4 2029
|NYMEX Swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|1,012,567
|984,322
|956,865
|931,539
|908,117
|886,933
|866,585
|846,134
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|Gas Hedges (basis differential)
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|960,307
|636,710
|615,547
|596,306
|Weighted average spread price(1)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|Waha basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|196,372
|480,325
|464,360
|449,846
|Weighted average spread price(1)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|Gas Hedges (basis differential)
|Q1 2028
|Q2 2028
|Q3 2028
|Q4 2028
|Q1 2029
|Q2 2029
|Q3 2029
|Q4 2029
|El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|577,163
|561,064
|545,413
|530,977
|517,628
|505,552
|493,953
|482,296
|Weighted average spread price(1)
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.57
|Waha basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|435,403
|423,259
|411,453
|400,562
|390,490
|381,381
|372,632
|363,837
|Weighted average spread price(1)
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.63
(1) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.
|RING ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF,” “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,” “Leverage Ratio,” “Current Ratio,” “Cash Return on Capital Employed” or “CROCE,” “All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and “Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine a portion of the Company’s incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
“Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” is calculated as net income (loss) minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company’s ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare the Company’s results with its peers.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|0.03
|$
|(34,731,199
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|67,470,314
|$
|0.34
|Share-based compensation
|1,474,560
|0.01
|1,618,600
|0.01
|1,672,320
|0.01
|6,135,957
|0.03
|5,506,017
|0.03
|Ceiling test impairment
|35,913,116
|0.17
|72,912,330
|0.35
|—
|—
|108,825,446
|0.54
|—
|—
|Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives
|(14,753,449
|)
|(0.07
|)
|2,141,925
|0.01
|6,999,552
|0.03
|(26,206,539
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(2,827,756
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Transaction costs - A&D
|25,000
|—
|10
|—
|21,017
|—
|27,786
|—
|24,556
|—
|Tax impact on adjusted items
|(6,213,517
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(11,920,971
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(2,008,740
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(15,670,138
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(628,405
|)
|—
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|$
|3,600,416
|$
|0.02
|$
|13,120,364
|$
|0.06
|$
|12,341,668
|$
|0.06
|$
|38,381,313
|$
|0.19
|$
|69,544,726
|$
|0.35
|Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|207,233,067
|206,688,003
|200,886,010
|204,984,223
|200,277,380
|Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.35
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|(34,731,199
|)
|$
|67,470,314
|Interest expense, net
|9,065,509
|9,978,067
|9,987,731
|40,140,050
|42,819,864
|Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of derivatives
|(14,753,449
|)
|2,141,925
|6,999,552
|(26,206,539
|)
|(2,827,756
|)
|Ceiling test impairment
|35,913,116
|72,912,330
|—
|108,825,446
|—
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(3,800,401
|)
|(12,800,947
|)
|1,803,629
|(7,452,746
|)
|20,440,954
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,002,908
|25,225,345
|24,548,849
|96,414,150
|98,702,843
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|390,892
|390,563
|323,085
|1,490,255
|1,380,298
|Transaction costs - A&D
|25,000
|10
|21,017
|27,786
|24,556
|Share-based compensation
|1,474,560
|1,618,600
|1,672,320
|6,135,957
|5,506,017
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(60,855
|)
|(105,642
|)
|—
|(446,400
|)
|(89,693
|)
|Other income
|(29,582
|)
|—
|(80,970
|)
|(189,294
|)
|(106,656
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|38,382,404
|$
|47,728,721
|$
|50,932,732
|$
|184,007,466
|$
|233,320,741
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|57
|%
|61
|%
|61
|%
|60
|%
|64
|%
|Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
The Company defines “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as reflected on the Company’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows) less changes in operating assets and liabilities, and plus transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company’s current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|44,688,823
|$
|44,492,325
|$
|47,279,681
|$
|150,849,407
|$
|194,423,712
|Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(14,727,429
|)
|(6,086,921
|)
|(5,073,676
|)
|(2,716,871
|)
|888,089
|Transaction costs - A&D
|25,000
|10
|21,017
|27,786
|24,556
|Income tax expense (benefit) - current
|51,311
|39,772
|71,280
|374,937
|401,197
|Capital expenditures
|(24,343,200
|)
|(24,589,282
|)
|(37,633,168
|)
|(98,211,527
|)
|(151,946,171
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties
|—
|100
|121,232
|100
|121,232
|Credit loss expense
|—
|(907
|)
|26,747
|(19,029
|)
|(160,847
|)
|Other income
|(29,582
|)
|—
|(80,970
|)
|(189,294
|)
|(106,656
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|5,664,923
|$
|13,855,097
|$
|4,732,143
|$
|50,115,509
|$
|43,645,112
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|38,382,404
|$
|47,728,721
|$
|50,932,732
|$
|184,007,466
|$
|233,320,741
|Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)
|(8,374,281
|)
|(9,284,442
|)
|(8,688,653
|)
|(35,680,530
|)
|(37,850,690
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(24,343,200
|)
|(24,589,282
|)
|(37,633,168
|)
|(98,211,527
|)
|(151,946,171
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties
|—
|100
|121,232
|100
|121,232
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|5,664,923
|$
|13,855,097
|$
|4,732,143
|$
|50,115,509
|$
|43,645,112
|Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations
The Company defines “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in the Company’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company’s operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this financial performance measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|44,688,823
|$
|44,492,325
|$
|47,279,681
|$
|150,849,407
|$
|194,423,712
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(14,727,429
|)
|(6,086,921
|)
|(5,073,676
|)
|(2,716,871
|)
|888,089
|Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations
|$
|29,961,394
|$
|38,405,404
|$
|42,206,005
|$
|148,132,536
|$
|195,311,801
|Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs
The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expense (G&A)
|$
|8,030,310
|$
|8,139,771
|$
|8,035,977
|$
|31,928,576
|$
|29,640,300
|Shared-based compensation
|1,474,560
|1,618,600
|1,672,320
|6,135,957
|5,506,017
|G&A excluding share-based compensation
|6,555,750
|6,521,171
|6,363,657
|25,792,619
|24,134,283
|Transaction costs - A&D
|25,000
|10
|21,017
|27,786
|24,556
|G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs
|$
|6,530,750
|$
|6,521,161
|$
|6,342,640
|$
|25,764,833
|$
|24,109,727
|Calculation of Leverage Ratio
“Leverage” or the “Leverage Ratio” is calculated pursuant to the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated Total Debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the credit facility.
The Company defines “Consolidated Total Debt” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means, as of any date, all Indebtedness of the Company on a consolidated basis as of such date, but excluding hedging obligations.
The Company defines “Indebtedness” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and generally means (i) all obligations of the Company for borrowed money, (ii) all obligations of the Company evidenced by notes or other similar instruments, (iii) all obligations of the Company in respect of the deferred purchase price of property or services, (iv) all obligations of the Company under any conditional sale relating to property acquired the Company, (v) all capital lease obligations of the Company, (vi) all obligations, contingent or otherwise, of the Company in respect of letters of credit or similar extensions of credit, (vii) all guarantees of the Company of the type of Indebtedness described in clauses (i) through (vi) above, (viii) all Indebtedness of a third party secured by any lien on property owned by the Company, whether or not such Indebtedness has been assumed by the Company, (ix) all off-balance sheet liabilities, (x) all hedging obligations and (xi) the undischarged balance of any production payment created by the Company or for the creation of which the Company directly or indirectly received payment.
The Company defines “Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss) for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense (benefit) determined on a consolidated basis, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to the administrative agent, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, to the extent that during such period the Company has consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets acquired or disposed of.
The maximum permitted Leverage Ratio under the senior revolving credit facility is 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Last Four Quarters
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|9,110,738
|$
|20,634,887
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(34,731,199
|)
|Plus: Consolidated interest expense
|9,408,728
|11,687,746
|9,978,067
|9,065,509
|40,140,050
|Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)
|3,041,177
|6,107,425
|(12,800,947
|)
|(3,800,401
|)
|(7,452,746
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|22,615,983
|25,569,914
|25,225,345
|23,002,908
|96,414,150
|Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|2,392,703
|(12,236,121
|)
|77,063,418
|23,025,119
|90,245,119
|Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|46,569,329
|$
|51,763,851
|$
|47,834,353
|$
|38,447,841
|$
|184,615,374
|Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|7,392,359
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|7,392,359
|Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX
|8,855
|—
|—
|—
|8,855
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|53,970,543
|$
|51,763,851
|$
|47,834,353
|$
|38,447,841
|$
|192,016,588
|Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent:
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|$
|326,549
|$
|382,251
|$
|390,563
|$
|390,892
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets
|375,196
|(13,970,211
|)
|2,141,925
|(14,753,449
|)
|Ceiling test impairment
|—
|—
|72,912,330
|35,913,116
|Share-based compensation
|1,690,958
|1,351,839
|1,618,600
|1,474,560
|Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|$
|2,392,703
|$
|(12,236,121
|)
|$
|77,063,418
|$
|23,025,119
|As of
|December 31,
|Corresponding
|2025
|Leverage Ratio
|Leverage Ratio Covenant:
|Revolving line of credit
|$
|420,000,000
|2.19
|Notes payable
|505,752
|—
|Capital lease obligations
|1,323,710
|0.01
|Consolidated Total Debt
|$
|421,829,462
|2.20
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|192,016,588
|Leverage Ratio
|2.20
|Maximum Allowed
|≤ 3.00x
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Last Four Quarters
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|5,515,377
|$
|22,418,994
|$
|33,878,424
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|67,470,314
|Plus: Consolidated interest expense
|11,420,400
|10,801,194
|10,610,539
|9,987,731
|42,819,864
|Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)
|1,728,886
|6,820,485
|10,087,954
|1,803,629
|20,440,954
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,792,450
|24,699,421
|25,662,123
|24,548,849
|98,702,843
|Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent
|19,627,646
|1,664,064
|(26,228,108
|)
|8,994,957
|4,058,559
|Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|62,084,759
|$
|66,404,158
|$
|54,010,932
|$
|50,992,685
|$
|233,492,534
|Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX
|(124,084
|)
|(469,376
|)
|(600,460
|)
|77,819
|(1,116,101
|)
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|61,960,675
|$
|65,934,782
|$
|53,410,472
|$
|51,070,504
|$
|232,376,433
|Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent:
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|$
|350,834
|$
|352,184
|$
|354,195
|$
|323,085
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets
|17,552,980
|(765,898
|)
|(26,614,390
|)
|6,999,552
|Ceiling test impairment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Share-based compensation
|1,723,832
|2,077,778
|32,087
|1,672,320
|Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent
|$
|19,627,646
|$
|1,664,064
|$
|(26,228,108
|)
|$
|8,994,957
|As of
|December 31,
|2024
|Leverage Ratio Covenant:
|Revolving line of credit
|$
|385,000,000
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|232,376,433
|Leverage Ratio
|1.66
|Maximum Allowed
|≤ 3.00x
|Calculation of Current Ratio
The “Current Ratio” is calculated under our existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) our Current Assets as of such date to (ii) our Current Liabilities as of such date. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Assets as all current assets, excluding non-cash assets under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815, plus the unused line of credit. The Company’s non-cash current assets include the derivative asset marked to market value. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Liabilities as all liabilities, in accordance with GAAP, which are classified as current liabilities, including all indebtedness payable on demand or within one year, all accruals for federal or other taxes payable within such year, but excluding current portion of long-term debt required to be paid within one year, the aggregate outstanding principal balance and non-cash obligations under ASC 815.
Also set forth in our existing senior revolving credit facility is the minimum permitted Current Ratio of 1.00. The following table shows the Current Ratio calculation for the Company’s most recent fiscal quarter.
|As of
|December 31,
|2025
|Current assets
|62,069,412
|Less: Current derivative assets
|21,468,134
|Current assets less Current derivative assets
|40,601,278
|Revolver Availability (Facility less debt less LCs)
|164,965,000
|Current Assets per Covenant
|205,566,278
|Current liabilities
|100,961,894
|Less: Current derivative liabilities
|841,193
|Current Liabilities per Covenant
|100,120,701
|Current Ratio
|2.05
|Minimum Allowed
|> or = 1.00x
|Calculation of Cash Return on Capital Employed
The Company defines “Return on Capital Employed” or “CROCE” as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations divided by average debt and stockholder equity for the period. Management believes that CROCE is useful to investors as a performance measure when comparing our profitability and the efficiency with which management has employed capital over time relative to other companies. CROCE is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP.
|CROCE (Cash Return on Capital Employed):
|As of and for the
|twelve months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Total long term debt (i.e. revolving line of credit)
|$
|420,000,000
|$
|385,000,000
|$
|425,000,000
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|836,275,746
|$
|858,639,982
|$
|786,582,900
|Average debt
|$
|402,500,000
|$
|405,000,000
|$
|420,000,000
|Average stockholders' equity
|847,457,864
|822,611,441
|723,843,146
|Average debt and stockholders' equity
|1,249,957,864
|1,227,611,441
|1,143,843,146
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|150,849,407
|$
|194,423,712
|$
|198,170,459
|Less change in WC (Working Capital)
|2,716,871
|(888,089
|)
|1,180,748
|Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations (ACFFO)
|$
|148,132,536
|$
|195,311,801
|$
|196,989,711
|CROCE (ACFFO)/(Average D+E)
|11.9
|%
|15.9
|%
|17.2
|%
|All-In Cash Operating Costs
The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as “all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|All-In Cash Operating Costs:
|Lease operating expenses (including workovers)
|18,911,801
|20,518,472
|20,326,216
|79,353,806
|78,310,949
|G&A excluding share-based compensation
|6,555,750
|6,521,171
|6,363,657
|25,792,619
|24,134,283
|Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)
|8,374,281
|9,284,442
|8,688,653
|35,680,530
|37,850,690
|Operating lease expense
|175,090
|175,091
|175,090
|700,362
|700,362
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|3,224,183
|3,670,987
|3,857,147
|14,312,232
|16,116,565
|Ad valorem taxes
|2,279,266
|2,446,565
|2,421,595
|7,906,586
|8,069,064
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|121,097
|126,569
|130,230
|585,087
|506,333
|All-in cash operating costs
|39,641,468
|42,743,297
|41,962,588
|164,331,222
|165,688,246
|Boe
|1,886,755
|1,912,611
|1,808,493
|7,392,476
|7,191,054
|All-in cash operating costs per Boe
|$
|21.01
|$
|22.35
|$
|23.20
|$
|22.23
|$
|23.04
|Cash Operating Margin
The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less “all-in cash operating costs” per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Operating Margin
|Realized revenues per Boe
|$
|35.45
|$
|41.10
|$
|46.14
|$
|41.55
|$
|50.94
|All-in cash operating costs per Boe
|21.01
|22.35
|23.20
|22.23
|23.04
|Cash Operating Margin per Boe
|$
|14.44
|$
|18.75
|$
|22.94
|$
|19.32
|$
|27.90