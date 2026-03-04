Aecon partnership executes agreement to deliver the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program Stage 1 project in Ontario

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) announced today that a partnership between Aecon, Pomerleau and Stantec has executed an agreement with Defence Construction Canada to deliver the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program Stage 1 project in Ontario.

Under a collaborative Integrated Project Delivery (“IPD”) model, Defence Construction Canada serves as the project owner and an Aecon-led 50/50 joint venture between Aecon and Pomerleau is responsible for project delivery. A validation phase will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Upon validation and the completion of a design development phase, construction is expected to commence.

Implemented by Canada’s Department of National Defence, the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program is part of a key NORAD modernization initiative that will advance the renewal of Canada’s North Warning System. The program will establish a northward-aimed radar system with long-range surveillance of the northern approaches to major population centres in North America.

“Aecon is purpose-built to deliver complex projects with national importance. The Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program is a critical undertaking and Aecon is primed to play a central role in delivering this essential defence infrastructure project alongside Defence Construction Canada and our partners,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

