zerohash Applies for a National Trust Bank Charter to Further Strengthen Regulated Stablecoin & Digital Asset Infrastructure

CHICAGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized asset products for global companies and financial institutions, today announced that it has applied for a National Trust Bank Charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

If approved, the charter will allow zerohash to operate as a federally regulated national trust bank, further enhancing its regulatory posture and product offering. The application builds upon zerohash’s extensive existing licensing footprint across the globe and is intended to complement the company’s current licensing stack.

zerohash has supported fully licensed and trusted stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure since 2017 in the United States and globally. The company enables global companies to integrate stablecoins and digital assets into mainstream markets and use cases - today, it powers partners including Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers, Stripe and Franklin Templeton. With the federal legislative and regulatory landscape for stablecoins and digital assets rapidly maturing, an OCC National Trust Bank charter will permit zerohash to continue to expand its services offerings under a federal framework, including those activities that fall under the GENIUS Act.

“Stablecoins and digital assets are increasingly becoming part of the core financial system,” said Stephen Gardner, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at zerohash. “Our partners choose zerohash because we offer trusted, secure, and regulatorily compliant infrastructure. Applying for a National Trust Bank Charter is a natural next step in offering robust global licensing coverage and continuing to expand our product offering. zerohash looks forward to continuing to engage constructively with OCC staff throughout the review process and appreciates their consideration of the application.”

The application for ‘zerohash national trust bank’ is now available for review on the OCC’s webpage .

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.