New agreement to connect provincial and territorial power grids a game changer for Canada’s energy superpower ambitions

Ottawa, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s announcement of a new interprovincial-territorial partnership to expand electricity transmission infrastructure marks a major step toward better connecting provincial and territorial grids and securing Canada’s economic future.

Electricity demand is projected to at least double by 2050, driven by economic growth and the electrification of industry, transportation and heating. This looming demand requires that provinces and territories build new generation and storage at a faster pace than recent decades and has spurred the federal government to develop a forthcoming national strategy to double grid capacity. But without more transmission and electricity trade between provinces and territories, industries and businesses would face higher costs, negatively impacting economic competitiveness and investment attraction.

Today’s announcement between Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Yukon, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories, signals a shared recognition that modern transmission infrastructure, which can optimize clean and diverse energy sources, is foundational to competitiveness and energy security.





Highlights

Provinces and territories will collaborate to:

Identify and advance new interprovincial and territorial transmission infrastructure , including key intertie projects with elevated speed.

, including key intertie projects with elevated speed. Expand electricity trade within Canada , helping regions meet growing demand and maximize the use of clean, reliable power before exporting abroad

, helping regions meet growing demand and maximize the use of clean, reliable power before exporting abroad Advocate for federal support, including investment to accelerate transmission corridors and an electricity strategy that connects Canada east-west and north-south.

Partner with Indigenous communities in energy development, ensuring meaningful participation and shared economic benefits

Why this matters

Canada’s future is electric. Creating a nationwide grid to better connect provinces and territories will help secure abundant, affordable and reliable electricity for transportation, heating and growing industries, from AI and clean manufacturing to defence and critical mineral mining and processing.

A more connected national grid would cut costs, strengthen reliability, and lower emissions , generating billions in net benefits, boosting resilience for extreme events, and making better use of low-cost renewable energy.

, generating billions in net benefits, boosting resilience for extreme events, and making better use of low-cost renewable energy. Clean electrification and efficiency can unlock energy productivity—delivering a 25-35% reduction in primary and final energy, a 65% increase in useful energy, and a doubling of GDP.

In response, Jason Clark, VP of Government Relations at New Economy Canada, said:



“Minister Lecce said today that electricity will be the enabler of growth. And he’s right. In a rapidly electrifying global economy, jurisdictions that can deliver abundant, clean, reliable and affordable power will attract investment and create jobs.





Canada must take bold steps to deliver on our national economic potential, which will be built on a foundation of clean and affordable electricity. Today’s announcement better positions provinces and territories to undertake major projects in critical minerals, manufacturing and clean technology. Better integrated electricity grids and strategic interties will cut costs, strengthen reliability, attract capital and position Canada as a preferred destination for industries that will define economic success in the coming decades.

Building on this provincial and territorial leadership, the forthcoming federal electricity strategy should focus on three clear goals: double electricity supply, double the use of electricity in meeting our energy needs and double our energy productivity. This ‘double-double-double’ approach will shield Canadian businesses and households from volatile energy price shocks while producing more economic output with less energy. That’s what modern competitiveness looks like.”







New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, labour unions and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers. https://neweconomycanada.ca