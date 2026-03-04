Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Five9, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Five9 caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) Five9’s net new business was not “strong irrespective of the macro” and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (ii) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and the Company was not “seeing very strong bookings momentum”; and (iii) insiders did not have “enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live” such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own FIVN and purchased prior to February 21, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

