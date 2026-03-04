TAP Real Estate Technologies Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change and New Ticker Symbol

San Diego, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RWAX) today announced the completion of its corporate name change from HUMBL, Inc. to TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc., along with a new ticker symbol, RWAX, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on real estate and the development of digital infrastructure designed to modernize how real world assets are issued, registered, and traded.

Real world assets (RWAs) represent one of the largest categories in global capital markets. Savills World Research estimates the value of global real estate at approximately $613 trillion, making real estate the single largest asset class worldwide. Broader research from McKinsey Global Institute estimates total global assets at between $900 trillion and $1 quadrillion, with real estate representing the largest component.

Historically, real estate has been driven by buyer-seller transactions that often require multiple intermediaries, significant time to complete, and offer limited innovation around financial products, liquidity rails, secondary trading or fractional entry points into the asset class.

TAP Real Estate Technologies believes that the next generation of real estate will be built on digital infrastructure capable of supporting AI agents, human agents, buyers, sellers, issuers, investors, mortgage providers, title companies, and back-office service providers operating together to deliver new financial products, price points, and a more programmable asset layer for real estate.

In the same way that public offerings of corporate equity were shaped by institutions such as the New York Stock Exchange, which helped standardize the issuance and trading of company shares, a similar transformation is now emerging for real estate. Early efforts to improve access to real estate investing began with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), first authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1960, allowing investors to gain exposure to diversified property portfolios through publicly traded securities. New technologies such as digital wallets, blockchain technology and registries create a new era for programmability, tradability and liquidity of real estate as the world’s largest asset class.

TAP Real Estate Technologies believes the next stage of global trading markets will allow real estate to become more tradable, liquid, and accessible to investors and issuers, through a system of digital wallets, blockchain tokenization, and registries, which the company positions as its Real World Asset eXchange System (RWAx).

Through its licensing partnership with TAP, Inc., the company plans to utilize a suite of patented technologies designed to support this transformation, including TAP’s patented system and method for transferring currency using blockchain, the TAP Invest platform spanning stocks, digital assets, real world assets, and tokenized precious metals, and the TAP Registry system for registering real estate, digital assets, and physical assets.

“We believe the convergence of blockchain infrastructure, tokenized real-world assets, and modern, multi-asset investment platforms, is creating the foundation for a new era in capital markets,” said Greg Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. “Real estate represents the largest - but least programmable - asset classes in the global economy. Our goal is to help bring real estate into more modern layers of trading, liquidity and entry points for investors.”

Institutional interest in real world asset digitization and tokenization has accelerated in recent years as financial institutions, asset managers, and technology companies explore blockchain-based infrastructure for asset issuance, settlement, and registry.

Industry analysts increasingly view real estate, precious metals, and other physical assets as potential beneficiaries of new digital market infrastructure designed to improve liquidity, transparency, and global investor access.

TAP Real Estate Technologies intends to position itself at the intersection of public markets, real estate ownership, and digital financial infrastructure as these market structures continue to evolve.

About TAP Real Estate Technologies

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RWAX) is focused on real estate acquisition, management, and digital infrastructure designed to support the registration, issuance, and trading of real world assets including real estate, precious metals, collectibles, and other tangible assets.



TAP Real Estate Technologies has a formal licensing agreement with TAP, Inc. for the exclusive use of TAP branding, licensing, technology, patent and patents pending in the area of real estate and real world assets.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a privately held financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, focused on blockchain payments, tokenization, and digital asset registry infrastructure. TAP’s intellectual property portfolio includes U.S. Patent 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain, issued through 2041.

TAP, Inc. offerings include a TAP Wallet, TAP Invest platform across stocks, digital assets, real world assets and tokenized precious metals, TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes and target dates, as well as the TAP Registry for real world assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the corporate rebrand and ticker symbol change, use of investment proceeds, potential property acquisitions, licensing negotiations, technology implementation, regulatory developments, and anticipated market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, and general economic factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

