W&T Offshore Reschedules Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company”) today announced that it is rescheduling the release of the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release and subsequent conference call, which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, after the close of trading on the NYSE and Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time), respectively.

The earnings release is now scheduled to be released Monday, March 16, 2026, after the close of trading on the NYSE. W&T will then hold its year-end 2025 conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had working interests in 50 fields in federal and state waters (which include 43 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 624,700 gross acres (486,900 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 477,200 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 141,900 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

