Aquant Earns the Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation for Manufacturing AI

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant , a Microsoft partner and a leader in AI for asset-centric organizations, announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Manufacturing AI within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects Aquant’s capabilities meeting the program’s requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Built for organizations that service and manufacture complex equipment, Aquant uses AI to turn service data, such as machine history, manuals, technician notes, human expertise, and real-world repair patterns, into expert-level guidance. This helps OEMs, service providers, and dealer networks reduce equipment downtime, work faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver better outcomes for customers

“Achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Manufacturing is an important milestone in our collaboration with Microsoft,” said Assaf Melochna, President and Co-founder at Aquant. “OEMs and service providers are under pressure to do more with less, keep equipment running, protect margins, and close the skills gap. This recognition validates our platform and places us among a group in Microsoft’s Manufacturing AI ecosystem—a highly curated collection of software leaders that have met stringent technical, operational, and customer success requirements to earn this prestigious designation.”

“Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We’re pleased to welcome Aquant to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations,” said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI and data to modernize service operations and unlock new business models. With the Solutions Partner for Manufacturing designation, Aquant gives joint customers added confidence as they scale their Industry AI investments on Microsoft Azure.

The designation also strengthens Aquant’s presence in the Microsoft Marketplace, where customers can find Aquant’s solutions as they modernize service operations on Azure. Through this alignment, OEMS, service providers, and dealer networks can go-to-market and co-sell benefits and more easily deploy Aquant within their existing Microsoft environments.

About Aquant

Aquant is the Agentic AI platform built for organizations that build, sell, and service complex equipment. Unlike generic AI tools, Aquant combines deep domain expertise with intelligent agents that understand the language of service. The platform captures both documented knowledge and institutional know-how, delivering expert-level guidance to every role—from technicians and contact center agents to leaders across the business. Aquant meets teams where they are with Voice AI and offline capabilities that keep insights accessible anywhere and in any form—whether they’re calling, typing, or working in the field. By analyzing real-world service data, Aquant helps companies troubleshoot faster, train smarter, reduce costs, and uncover new revenue opportunities. Whatever the challenge, Aquant has an agent for it. Learn more at www.aquant.ai.

*“Solutions Partner” refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to “Solutions Partner” in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution’s interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rest solely with your business.

