Dubai-Based Scarab Coffee Expands Coffee Infrastructure Model as UAE’s AED 12B Coffee Market Accelerates

Dubai, UAE, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the UAE’s coffee market surpasses AED 12 billion in value with 93% of consumption occurring outside the home, the region’s café industry is evolving rapidly. Operators are no longer competing solely on beverages — they are building experiences, hospitality ecosystems, and cultural spaces where coffee sits at the center of lifestyle and community.

Scarab Coffee Revolutionizes UAE Coffee Scene with Cutting-Edge Roastery

At the heart of this transformation is Scarab Coffee, a Dubai-based specialty roastery and coffee infrastructure company helping cafés, hospitality operators, and event organizers scale premium coffee experiences across the region.

Located in Warehouse 34 at JAMS Logistics Building in Al Qusais Industrial Area, Scarab’s roastery operates as both a production facility and an innovation hub. Inside the facility, precision roasting equipment, real-time roast profiling systems, and data-driven quality controls ensure that every origin is developed with consistency and intention.

Inspired by the ancient Egyptian symbol of the scarab beetle — a representation of transformation and renewal — the company’s philosophy is reflected in its mission: “Rebirth Yourself with Every Cup.” Coffee, for Scarab, is not simply a beverage but a carefully engineered sensory experience grounded in craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation.

A Roastery Built for Scale Without Losing Craft

At the core of Scarab’s operations is its specialty roastery, which serves as the company’s primary engine for wholesale partnerships and coffee innovation.

Each coffee origin is selected based on both flavor potential and market alignment. Scarab’s portfolio includes premium selections such as Colombia Queen Gesha with jasmine and tropical fruit notes, Ethiopia Guji Uraga known for berry sweetness and honeyed depth, and Costa Rica Musician Series offering vibrant citrus and chocolate undertones.

However, Scarab’s differentiation lies not only in sourcing exceptional beans but also in building scalable systems around them.

The company integrates AI-supported quality control, real-time roast curve tracking, and workflow optimization technology to maintain flavor precision while supporting business growth. In a market where many cafés depend heavily on individual barista expertise, Scarab focuses on creating replicable frameworks — from roast development to extraction calibration — allowing partners to scale across multiple locations without sacrificing quality.

Coffee Infrastructure, Not Just Beans

While roasting remains Scarab’s core business, the company has expanded its offerings into a full end-to-end coffee infrastructure model designed for hospitality operators.

One of its most innovative solutions is Roast as a Service (RaaS) — a model that allows cafés to launch their own branded coffee line without investing more than AED 1 million in roasting infrastructure and setup costs.

Through this platform, partners gain access to Scarab’s roasting technology, sourcing network, and technical expertise while maintaining creative ownership of their brand identity.

Beyond wholesale and roasting services, Scarab also develops immersive coffee experiences through corporate activations, public cuppings, and sensory-driven pop-up events. These activations combine specialty coffee with design, storytelling, and technology, transforming coffee from a simple catering service into an interactive cultural experience.

Leading with Vision

According to Walid Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of Scarab Coffee, the future of the coffee industry lies in building systems that allow businesses to scale while maintaining craftsmanship.

“Our roastery is more than a production facility — it’s an innovation hub,” said Ibrahim. “We integrate technology into every stage of coffee production, from roasting and extraction to inventory and training. This allows our partners to focus on hospitality while we ensure consistency, performance, and quality.”

Dana Ibrahim, Co-Founder and Marketing Director, emphasizes that Scarab’s mission goes beyond operational support.

“Coffee today is not just a product; it is a platform for culture, creativity, and connection,” she said. “At Scarab, we build the infrastructure that allows cafés, brands, and communities to create meaningful coffee experiences that people remember.”

Supporting a Rapidly Growing Industry

The rise of specialty coffee across the UAE reflects broader global shifts toward premium hospitality experiences. While rising global arabica prices have pressured markets in Europe and the United States, the UAE continues to experience growth driven by a young population, tourism expansion, and increasing demand for high-quality coffee experiences.

Dubai has also emerged as a regional coffee logistics and trading hub, with green coffee re-exports exceeding AED 3.5 billion in 2024, supported by investments in warehousing, quality control centers, and specialized trading infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, companies like Scarab Coffee are helping operators adapt to the changing landscape by providing scalable systems that combine craftsmanship with technology.

Reimagining the Future of Coffee in the UAE

As the specialty coffee market continues to expand, Scarab Coffee is positioning itself not merely as a roaster but as a long-term partner for cafés, hospitality groups, corporate offices, and event organizers seeking consistent and scalable coffee solutions.

From precision roasting and AI-assisted quality control to branded coffee programs and immersive event activations, Scarab represents a new category emerging within the region’s coffee industry: coffee infrastructure powered by technology and craftsmanship.

In a market increasingly crowded with cafés, Scarab is building the systems that allow those cafés to thrive.

And with every cup served across its growing network, the company continues to deliver on its promise: transformation, precision, and a renewed connection to coffee.

Walid Ibrahim Scarab Coffee's Owner and Founder

About Scarab Coffee

Scarab Coffee is a Dubai-based end-to-end coffee infrastructure company specializing in precision roasting, smart brewing systems, co-roasting services, event activations, and specialty B2B supply. Operating from Warehouse 34, JAMS Logistics Building, Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, Dubai, Scarab integrates roasting science, AI-powered data systems, sustainability-driven operations, and experiential café design to deliver scalable, premium specialty coffee solutions across the UAE and GCC.

Press Inquiries

Walid Ibrahim

hello@scarabcoffee.me

+971 50 326 5632

https://scarabcoffee.me

WH 34 Jams Logistics Bldg, Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, Dubai