HealthRecon Connect Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a leading provider of technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to U.S. healthcare organizations, today announced that its Revenue Cycle Management platform and associated solutions — including Analytics & Dashboards, CDM Solution (Collections & Denial Management), CRD Solution (Credentialing & Payor Enrollment), CSE Solution (Claims Status Enquiry), Data Exchange Interface, EZCIP Solution (Client Information Portal), HRC Billing System (HBS), K1 Patient Pay Platform, and OneHRC Platform, have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that HealthRecon Connect’s certified systems have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthRecon Connect in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

By incorporating federal and state regulations, global standards, and industry frameworks into a unified and scalable control framework, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address complex security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like ours operate in an environment that demands constant vigilance in addressing current and emerging threats, alongside complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Denver Fernando, CEO of HealthRecon Connect. “Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates our disciplined approach to cybersecurity, governance, and operational controls, and reinforces our commitment to protecting our clients’ data as we continue to scale and innovate.”

“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to U.S. healthcare providers. Leveraging over 30 years of deep domain expertise, alongside machine learning, AI, advanced analytics, and automated workflows, the company helps improve cash flow, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver measurable outcomes for its clients.

For more information, please write to info@healthreconconnect.com or visit www.healthreconconnect.com