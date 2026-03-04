Christies International Real Estate | Thomas Estates present Mountain Oak, Rare entry into New Zealand Property for Offshore Investors

Queenstown, New Zealand, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As international investors reassess access to stable property markets, Mountain Oak, working alongside Christie’s International Real Estate–affiliated agency Thomas Estates, has confirmed the release of a Queenstown residential development offering a compliant entry point for offshore buyers into New Zealand property.

A glimpse at what the apartments will look like when completed with the Remarkables mountain range in the background - An unbeatable view!

With Apartments ranging from $639,000 to $1,299,000 NZD or $378,000 to $766,000 USD Mountain Oak offers a rare opportunity for Investors in one of the worlds safest countries and markets.

(Based on international currency conversion at the time of publishing)

Under New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Act, foreign buyers are generally restricted from purchasing existing residential property. However, qualifying new apartment developments may be sold to overseas purchasers under specific exemptions. This Queenstown project has been structured to meet those criteria, enabling international investors to participate lawfully without meeting the NZ$5 million Active Investor Plus visa threshold.

The development is being represented by Thomas Estates Ltd, a New Zealand luxury real estate agency affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate (CIRE) — the global residential property network established in 1987 to extend the Christie’s brand into high-end real estate. Christie’s International Real Estate operates independently from Christie’s Auction House, founded in London in 1766, but draws on the same heritage of global reach, discretion, and ultra-high-net-worth clientele that has defined Christie's name for more than 250 years.

According to Infometrics, the Queenstown-Lakes District population reached approximately 53,800 in 2025, growing at more than twice the national average, intensifying pressure on housing supply in one of New Zealand’s most geographically constrained markets.

For many internationally mobile investors, the NZ$5 million Active Investor Plus threshold represents a significant barrier. OIO-exempt new developments, marketed through globally connected luxury networks, now represent one of the few viable pathways into the New Zealand residential market.

“Global investors value clarity and trust,” said a spokesperson for Safari Group. “Working with a Christie’s-affiliated agency signals both regulatory discipline and access to an established international buyer network that already understands New Zealand as a safe, long-term destination.”

Rental fundamentals further support the opportunity. Figured data shows Queenstown continues to experience sustained rental growth, driven by population inflows, a diversified economy, and limited housing supply.

Recent OPES Partners reports also show in the last three months leading up to December 2025. Property prices have increased 4.34%, Queenstown property prices increased 6.72% per year (on average) in the 20 years between January 2006 – January 2026 (REINZ). Meaning Queenstown has a track record for investors of delivering strong returns year on year.

Queenstown’s long-term trajectory increasingly mirrors other globally recognised lifestyle markets such as Aspen and Lake Como, where constrained supply and global demand underpin value across market cycles.

With development underway and scheduled for completion in 2027 - Apartments are already selling fast and you can learn more about the investment on the Christies International Real Estate | Thomas Estates website.

Construction is under way for this new development with the Remarkables mountain range in the background - An unbeatable view!

About Thomas Estates | Christies International Real Estate

We’re New Zealands only Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates. The leading luxury real estate brand with the qualities sellers need to succeed in todays market. We help people buy and sell homes in New Zealand.

