Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Stockholders with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BBWI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bath & Body Works securities between June 4, 2024 and November 19, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company's strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations "to carry quarters" and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance.



Plaintiff alleges that on November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works released disappointing third quarter 2025 financial results, including that revenue declined 1% year over year, missed guidance of 1-3% growth for the quarter, and a decline in net income by 26% to $77 million. The Company slashed full-year guidance for net sales and cut expected earnings per diluted share from $3.28 to $3.53 to "at least $2.83."



In an investor presentation published the same day, the Company announced a new business strategy and admitted its strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" had "not grown our total customer base." The Company also offered a "diagnosis" of its underperformance, including that the focus on adjacencies had "reduced focus on investing in our core categories;" that collaborations "have been used to carry quarters;" and that the Company had become "overly reliant on deeper and more frequent promotions to drive growth. " The Company announced would exit certain adjacencies and instead focus on core categories.



On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $5.22, or 24.8%, to close at $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025



