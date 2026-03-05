BELLRING INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Their Rights Before March 23rd

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BellRing (BRBR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRBR) in the The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until March 23, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that its strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demands or brand momentum. Rather, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing’s supply. Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders. Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.



On August 4, 2025, BellRing reported its fiscal Q3 25 financial results, revealing a disappointing 2025 sales outlook, stating “BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion[.]” On this news, the price of BellRing stock declined $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.



