Amplify Energy Delays Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will delay the issuance of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release previously scheduled for March 5, 2026. The delay in the release of earnings is required primarily to allow additional time to finalize certain accounting treatments related to the divestiture of assets. The earnings release is now expected to be issued after the U.S. financial markets close on March 9, 2026.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta) and the Rockies (Bairoil). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

