Corcept Therapeutics Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated - CORT

NEW ORLEANS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 21, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NasdaqCM: CORT) (“Corcept” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Corcept investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-cort-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Corcept and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, the Company represented to investors that there was a high likelihood that one of its lead new product candidates, relacorilant, would receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) after the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission. However, on December 31, 2025, the Company disclosed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant and that it had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.”

On this news, the price of Corcept’s shares plummeted by $35.40 per share, or 50.4%, from a closing price of $70.20 on December 30, 2025, to a closing price of $34.80 on December 31, 2025.

The case is Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, No. 26-cv-01525.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.