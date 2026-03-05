Easy VA Claims Launches Free Tool That Walks Veterans Through Building a Complete, Compelling VA Disability Claim Package — Step by Step, on Their Own Time

Austin, TX, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy VA Claims, a free-to-start VA disability claims document preparation tool, is now available to help veterans build a complete, well-organized disability claim package — step by step, from the comfort of home. Often described as the “TurboTax of VA claims,” the platform guides veterans through structuring their evidence, writing their personal statements, and preparing their VA forms so that their claim package arrives at the VA complete, clear, and ready for review. Created by Air Force veteran Jordan Anderson, the Founder of VA Claims Academy, an educational platform with more than 125,000 YouTube subscribers and 11 million+ video views, Easy VA Claims was designed to remove the confusion and frustration that causes many veterans to give up, file incomplete claims, or wait months for one-on-one support that may never come.

EasyVAClaims.com homepage

The launch follows a surge in demand that led VA Claims Academy to implement a waitlist to preserve the quality and personalization of its coaching model. In a recent announcement, Anderson cited the Academy’s referral-driven growth and the need to maintain one-on-one care without overextending staff.

“Turning veterans away didn’t sit right with me,” said Anderson. “Too many veterans either never file at all or submit claims with missing evidence, disorganized statements, and incomplete forms — and that’s often what stands between them and the benefits they already earned. When the waitlist became necessary, the question was simple: how do we help more veterans right now, without watering down the process? Easy VA Claims is my answer. It walks a veteran through the same documentation methodology we’ve used to support nearly 4,000 veterans — except now they can do it themselves, at their own pace, for free. No waiting. No gatekeepers. Just a clear, guided process that puts them in control.”

A Veteran-Helping-Veterans Tool

VA Claims Academy has supported nearly 4,000 veterans since launching in 2022, helping them understand how to present evidence, personal statements, and supporting documentation in the way the VA actually evaluates them. As the academy approached capacity, Easy VA Claims scales that methodology into a guided, step-by-step workflow — allowing veterans to build their own claim package at their own pace, without appointments, without a waitlist, and without paying someone else to do what they are fully capable of doing themselves.

Easy VA Claims guides users through identifying service-connected conditions, organizing their narrative, and generating key claim documents and VA forms such as VA Form 21-526EZ and other supporting materials, based on the information the veteran provides. The goal is simple: when a veteran mails in their claim package, nothing is missing, nothing is out of order, and their story is told in the language the VA uses to evaluate it.

The platform is designed for clarity and accessibility: veterans answer questions in plain language, and the tool formats those answers into properly structured written statements and supporting documentation — ready to print, sign, and mail. Much like TurboTax guides taxpayers through a complex tax return by asking simple questions and handling the formatting, Easy VA Claims translates a veteran’s real-world experience into the structured documents that the VA requires.

Key platform features:

Written Testimony: Veterans’ answers are organized into a properly formatted, complete written testimony aligned with the structure VA raters use to evaluate claims — so the veteran’s story is presented in the strongest possible terms, using their own words.

Veterans’ answers are organized into a properly formatted, complete written testimony aligned with the structure VA raters use to evaluate claims — so the veteran’s story is presented in the strongest possible terms, using their own words. Buddy Statement Templates: Pre-built templates that guide friends, family members, or fellow service members through providing the specific types of observations and details the VA considers when evaluating lay evidence — ready to customize, sign, and include.

Pre-built templates that guide friends, family members, or fellow service members through providing the specific types of observations and details the VA considers when evaluating lay evidence — ready to customize, sign, and include. Estimated Disability Rating (Educational): An estimated combined rating based on reported conditions, intended for education and planning—not a guarantee of any outcome.

An estimated combined rating based on reported conditions, intended for education and planning—not a guarantee of any outcome. Pre-Filled VA Forms: The platform prepares VA Form 21-526EZ and supporting documents with the veteran’s information so the veteran can print, sign, and mail.

The platform prepares VA Form 21-526EZ and supporting documents with the veteran’s information so the veteran can print, sign, and mail. Condition-Specific Guidance: Educational tips for 50+ commonly claimed conditions — such as PTSD, tinnitus, back injuries, and sleep apnea — explaining what the VA’s rating criteria actually look for, so veterans know exactly which symptoms, functional limitations, and daily-life impacts to document before they ever walk into a C&P exam.

Educational tips for 50+ commonly claimed conditions — such as PTSD, tinnitus, back injuries, and sleep apnea — explaining what the VA’s rating criteria actually look for, so veterans know exactly which symptoms, functional limitations, and daily-life impacts to document before they ever walk into a C&P exam. Private & Secure: Veterans’ data stays on their own device. The platform uses encryption, does not sell or share user data, and stores information locally rather than transmitting it to external servers — because a veteran’s medical and service history belongs to them, not to a database.

Easy VA Claims is free to start, with optional paid packages available for veterans who want additional formatting support or add-ons. The company offers a one-time VA Forms “Print and Mail” Package for veterans who want a professionally formatted, print-ready packet — complete and organized the way the VA expects to receive it.

Rating Shield for VA Rule Changes

Easy VA Claims also launches with a timely feature: Rating Shield, a monitoring and documentation tool designed to help veterans track VA rule changes in real time, maintain a consistent medical-record trail, and understand the reduction-related deadlines and protections that could mean the difference between keeping a rating and losing one.

On February 17, 2026, the Department of Veterans Affairs published an interim final rule titled “Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication,” which would have allowed the VA to factor in the beneficial effects of medication when assigning disability ratings — effectively lowering ratings for veterans whose symptoms are managed by treatment. Following swift backlash from veterans, the VFW, DAV, American Legion, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and multiple members of Congress, VA Secretary Doug Collins halted enforcement within 48 hours and formally rescinded the rule on February 27, 2026. The episode underscored how quickly policy changes can threaten veterans’ benefits — and how few veterans learn about these changes before it’s too late.

According to Anderson, the Rating Shield feature was built specifically for moments like this — when policy shifts can move quickly and veterans often learn about changes too late, through social media rather than official channels.

“The medication rule went live on a Tuesday and was rescinded by Thursday — but most veterans didn’t even hear about it until it was trending on social media,” Anderson said. “That’s the problem. Veterans shouldn’t have to discover major rating-impacting changes by accident. Rating Shield helps veterans stay ahead of policy shifts and keep their documentation airtight, so they’re never caught off guard.”

Rating Shield’s capabilities include daily monitoring for relevant Federal Register updates, quarterly documentation templates for VA Secure Messaging to keep a veteran’s medical paper trail current, protection milestone tracking (e.g., 5/10/20-year rules that shield established ratings from reduction), and an educational guide for understanding and responding to proposed reductions.

Veterans can begin building their VA disability claim package — free, in minutes, with no account required — here: https://easyvaclaims.com.

About Easy VA Claims

EasyVAClaims.com is a veteran-owned document preparation and educational platform that helps veterans build complete, well-organized VA disability claim packets through a guided, step-by-step process. Much like TurboTax helps taxpayers prepare and file their own tax returns, Easy VA Claims helps veterans organize their information, generate written testimony, and prepare required forms and supporting documents — so they can print, sign, and mail a claim package they built themselves, with confidence that nothing was left out.

Disclaimer

Easy VA Claims is an educational document preparation tool. It is not a law firm, Veterans Service Organization (VSO), accredited claims agent, or accredited attorney. Easy VA Claims does not provide legal advice, file claims on behalf of veterans, or represent veterans before the Department of Veterans Affairs. All claim documents are prepared by the veteran for their own use. The platform does not guarantee any particular outcome, disability rating, or award of VA benefits. Estimated ratings provided by the platform are for educational and planning purposes only and should not be interpreted as a prediction or promise of results. Veterans are encouraged to consult with an accredited VSO representative, claims agent, or attorney for personalized claims assistance. Use of this platform does not establish an attorney-client, agent-client, or representative-claimant relationship. Easy VA Claims charges only for its software and document formatting services — not for the preparation, presentation, or prosecution of a claim for VA benefits within the meaning of 38 U.S.C. § 5901 et seq.





