Fiscal year 2025: RENK Group AG achieves annual targets with new record revenue and order backlog

Record revenue of €1.37 billion (+19.8% year on year), fueled by strong growth in the defense business (+24.0% year on year)

Adjusted EBIT of €230 million (+21.7% year on year) at upper end of forecast range with improved margin of 16.9% (+0.3 percentage points year on year)

New record order intake of €1.57 billion underscores consistently high demand for RENK Group AG’s mission-critical propulsion solutions

Total order backlog reaches new all-time high of €6.68 billion (2024: €4,96 billion)

Proposed dividend of €0.58 per share – an increase of 38% compared to the previous year

Outlook: Further increase in revenue to over €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of between €255 million and €285 million currently expected for fiscal year 2026

Augsburg, March 5, 2026 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, continued its dynamic growth in fiscal year 2025 and reached the forecast for the year. RENK achieved new records in revenue, order intake and order backlog thanks to sustained strong demand in the global defense sector, consistent operational performance and its ability to deliver.

CEO of the RENK Group AG Dr. Alexander Sagel said: “Our strategy of placing the focus firmly on defense technologies is paying off – we are seeing the highest revenue, order intake and order backlog in company history. This shows that we are on the right track to realize our growth targets by 2030. It is clear in this geopolitically volatile environment that operational performance and the ability to deliver are key. The RENK Group aligned itself with these changed conditions at an early stage and systematically picked up the necessary speed. This means we are already in a position to provide the required capacities and reliably deliver our systems. Our efficient production structure makes us ideally placed to reliably supply our customers worldwide.”

RENK Group AG increased consolidated revenue by 19.8% to €1.37 billion in fiscal year 2025 (2024: €1.14 billion). The main growth driver was the defense business, which recorded growth of 24.0% and thus accounted for 74% of total revenue (2024: 72%). Adjusted EBIT rose at a higher rate than revenue, by 21.7% to €230 million (2024: €189 million). This equates to an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.9% (2024: 16.6%). This positive margin development reflects the company’s increasing operational scaling and strict cost discipline.

Demand momentum remained unwaveringly high with record order intake of around €1.57 billion (fiscal year 2024: €1.44 billion). The total order backlog reached new all-time high of €6.68 billion as of December 31, 2025 (Dec. 31, 2024: €4.96 billion). The corresponding book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x in fiscal year 2025 (2024: 1.3x), despite orders worth approximately €200 million being postponed until 2026, thereby underscoring the continued high visibility of the business for the coming quarters and years.

Based on the positive development of the past fiscal year, the RENK Executive Board will propose a dividend distribution of €0.58 per share to the general meeting on June 10, 2026. This represents a year-on-year increase of 38% in the dividend (2024: €0.42) and a distribution ratio of 40.9%.

Double-digit growth for defense business

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment posted the strongest revenue growth of all three segments once again in fiscal year 2025, with an increase of 24.8% year on year, generating revenue of €872 million (2024: €699 million). Adjusted EBIT rose by 27.8% to €178 million (2024: €140 million). The corresponding adjusted EBIT margin was 20.4% (2024: 20.0%). Order intake increased by 11.3% year on year to €1.13 billion in 2025 (2024: €1.02 billion). This put the book-to-bill ratio for the VMS segment at 1.3x (2024: 1.5x), although a large battle tank project for an international customer has been postponed to the current fiscal year. The favorable performance of RENK America (RAM) is of particular note in this context, with order intake in excess of US$550 million. The modular production concept implemented at the headquarters in Augsburg in the third quarter is fully operational and has already resulted in initial efficiency gains.

The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment also experienced significant growth, driven by marine business. Moreover, it was able to offset the macroeconomic challenges in the industrial sector, which was characterized by subdued demand worldwide. Revenue increased by 15.3% overall to €380 million (2024: €330 million). Adjusted EBIT rose by 29.6% to €45 million (2024: €35 million), with special items in the low single-digit millions that boosted earnings. The corresponding adjusted EBIT margin for the segment rose by 1.3 percentage points to 11.9% (2024: 10.6%). At €327 million, order intake was up 6.3% year on year (2024: €307 million). The segment’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.9x (2024: 0.9x).

The Slide Bearings segment proved resilient in fiscal year 2025, despite the very weak industry environment. Revenue increased by 2.5% to €128 million (2024: €125 million), with the best revenue in the history of the segment achieved in December 2025. Adjusted EBIT rose by 6.9% to €23 million (2024: €21 million). The segment’s adjusted EBIT margin therefore increased by 0.7 percentage points to 17.9% (2024: 17.2%). There was a slight decline of 4.8% in order intake to €126 million (2024: €133 million) and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.0x (2024: 1.1x).

Outlook for 2026

RENK Group AG expects to continue on its profitable growth trajectory in the current fiscal year 2026. In light of the current macro and geopolitical circumstances, the company expects revenue of over €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of between €255 and 285 million in fiscal year 2026.

“We once again demonstrated our ability to translate growth into sustainable profitability in fiscal year 2025 despite facing headwinds from various issues such as US tariffs, weak industrial performance, export embargoes and exchange rate effects. Our inclusion in the MDAX in March 2025 was one of many highlights and provided impressive proof of our successful performance on the capital market. I am pleased to announce that we will be proposing a dividend for our shareholders of €0.58 per share at the general meeting,” said CFO of RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje.

Group key metrics (in € millions) at a glance

RENK Group AG 2025 2024 Change (in %) Revenue

1,366 1,141 +19.8 Adjusted EBIT

230 189 +21.7 Order intake

1,571 1,442 +9.0

Segment key metrics (in € millions) at a glance

Vehicle Mobility Solutions 2025 2024 Change (in %) Revenue

872 699 +24.8 Adjusted EBIT

178 140 +27.8 Order intake

1,129 1,015 +11.3





Marine & Industry 2025 2024 Change (in %) Revenue

380 330 +15.3 Adjusted EBIT

45 35 +29.6 Order intake

327 307 +6.3





Slide Bearings 2025 2024 Change (in %) Revenue

128 125 +2.5 Adjusted EBIT

23 21 +6.9 Order intake

126 133 -4.8





About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

