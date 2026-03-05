Wi-Fi 6 Market Size to Surpass USD 84.15 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi 6 Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Wi-Fi 6 Market Size was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 84.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.93% over 2026-2035.”

Synergy Between 5G and Wi-Fi 6 is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

Since both technologies work in tandem to provide faster data rates, lower latency, and seamless connectivity, the growing use of 5G networks is greatly accelerating the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market. Compared to earlier cellular networks, 5G delivers faster speeds, reduced latency, and more dependable connectivity, which makes it crucial for handling the exponential increase in data traffic from smartphones, connected systems, and Internet of Things devices. These advantages are further enhanced by Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), which maximizes wireless performance, particularly in high-density settings like offices, stadiums, and airports.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 6.63 Billion

Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 84.15 Billion

CAGR: 28.93% from 2026 to 2035

By Location: Outdoor held the largest share of 55% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the market with 40% revenue share

Wi-Fi 6 Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution, Service)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Location (Outdoor, Indoor)

• By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Education, Retail and E Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Other)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size

In 2025, the large enterprises segment dominated the Wi-Fi 6 market, accounting for approximately 65% of the total market share due to the growing need for high-performance, scalable, and reliable networking solutions in large-scale operations. Wi-Fi 6 offers superior capacity, faster speeds, and improved efficiency, making it an ideal solution for managing the increased traffic generated by IoT devices, mobile devices, and cloud-based applications.

By Location

In 2025, the outdoor segment dominated the Wi-Fi 6 market, accounting for approximately 55% of the total market share. Growth is driven by the rising demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity in outdoor spaces such as stadiums, public parks, outdoor events, and large public areas has significantly boosted this trend.

Regional Insights:

With almost 40% of the worldwide revenue share, North America dominated the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2025. The region's early embrace of cutting-edge technology, robust infrastructure, and the great demand for dependable, fast connectivity in both the enterprise and consumer sectors are some of the reasons for this supremacy.

The Wi-Fi 6 market is expanding at the fastest rate in Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to rise significantly between 2026 and 2035. Growing urbanization, a boom in smart city projects, and the rising need for high-speed internet in important nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the main causes of this quick expansion.

Complexity of Deployment in High-density Environments Hamper Market Expansion Globally

The intricacy of Wi-Fi 6 implementation, particularly in high-density settings like stadiums, airports, office buildings, and other places with lots of foot activity, presents major obstacles for the market. In contrast to earlier iterations of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 integrates cutting-edge technologies, such as Multi-User, Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), which necessitate a more complex network architecture in order to accommodate a greater device density and handle more traffic. This calls for careful planning, which includes in-depth site inspections, to guarantee that the infrastructure is set up for optimal performance.

Recent Developments:

2024 : Cisco Systems, Inc. became the official Wi‑Fi 6 infrastructure partner of Allianz Arena, deploying 1,500 Wi‑Fi 6 access points to enhance fan experience and support next-generation digital services.

: Cisco Systems, Inc. became the official Wi‑Fi 6 infrastructure partner of Allianz Arena, deploying 1,500 Wi‑Fi 6 access points to enhance fan experience and support next-generation digital services. 2025: Hewlett Packard Enterprise / Aruba Networks deployed outdoor Wi‑Fi 6E at Notre Dame Stadium with over 1,100 indoor/outdoor access points, expanding connectivity and enabling AI and IoT applications for enhanced fan experiences.

